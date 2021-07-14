



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his country considers it important that the Uyghur minority in China live in peace as “equal citizens”, but reiterated its respect for the country’s national sovereignty, reported Tuesday Reuters. Erdoan stressed that it is important for Turkey that Uyghur Turks live in prosperity and peace as equal citizens of China. He expressed Turkey’s respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the China, “a statement from the Turkish presidency said, according to Reuters. Uyghurs are a Turkish Muslim people residing largely in the western province of Xinjiang in China. According to the United Nations and other international organizations, millions of Uyghurs are forced to take refuge in concentration camps where they are subjected to endemic abuse. Meanwhile, Xinjiang has been transformed by Chinese authorities into a surveillance state and is suppressing any outward manifestation of Uyghur cultural identity. Beijing defends the need for these measures as necessary to fight terrorism, separatism and extremism in Xinjiang. The United States and the European Union have repeatedly condemned the treatment of Uyghurs in these camps and call on China to redouble its efforts to protect the human rights of this population. Erdoan was among the first world leaders to accuse China of orchestrating a genocide against the Uyghurs in 2009 and Turkish diplomats have called the camps in Xinjiang aa great cause of shame for humanityHowever, Ankara’s criticisms of Beijing have become more muted in recent years as Erdoan’s government scrambled to deepen economic and financial ties with China amid a collapse of China. Turkish economy. The Turkish opposition has criticized Erdoan for this about-face and the Turkish public has expressed support for the plight of the Uyghurs. This has sparked frustration in Beijing, particularly over a delay in Turkey’s ratification of a controversial extradition treaty with China which many Uyghurs living in the country say will result in their deportation to the country. Xinjiang.

