Eric Trump gets ahead of the race to determine Trump’s dumbest offspring





One thing Trumpologists have known for years but the rest of the world has learned from 2016 is that intelligence is not a dominant gene in the Trump family. Obviously, Patriarch Donald Trump is not at all smart, with a small handful of evidence being his suggestion that Americans inject themselves with a household cleaner into their veins; his brilliant idea of ​​stopping hurricanes by throwing nuclear bombs on them; his decision to look directly at a solar eclipse several times without goggles; and his claim that you can get cancer from the noise of windmills. But children are also clearly dumber than a bag of bricks. Ivanka Trump would have believed and could not be convinced otherwise that libertarian and liberal were the same thing. Donald Trump Jr. has been declared too stupid to collude by Robert Mueller. And according to a new story from Election Night 2020, Eric Trump apparently had no idea how the vote count works, in that he doesn’t understand that election officials keep counting the votes when the candidate that he wants to win is ahead.

Yes, according to an excerpt from a new book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Trump’s second eldest son went apoplectic as the 45th president began to decline in Pennsylvania and other states due to the insistence by election officials that all votes be counted like her father, determined there was no explanation other than fraud.

By mail :

Why are they still counting votes? Trump asked. The elections are closed. Do they count the ballots that arrived after? What the hell is happening? Trump, through a spokesperson, denied saying this. The president said [Kellyanne] Conway that he thought something bad was at stake. They’re stealing this from us, Trump said. We have this won thing. I won in a landslide and they take it back. Of course, no one was taking anything. The election officials were simply doing their duty, counting the ballots. But Trump didn’t see it that way. He really seemed to believe he had won.

Eric Trump, who the day before had predicted to friends that his father would win with 322 votes in the Electoral College, turned around in the Map Room. The election is stolen, the president’s 36-year-old son said. Where do these votes come from? How is that legitimate?

The votes, of course, came from the voters. Nonetheless, Eric persisted:

He yelled at campaign data analysts like it was their fault his dad won early [Joe] Biden was shrinking. We are paying you to do this, he said. How can this happen? Eric Trump, through a spokesperson, insisted he did not reprimand campaign staff, as witnesses described. Donald Trump Jr. said: There is no way we will lose to this guy, referring to Biden.

Fortunately for the Trumps and unfortunately for the nation, democracy etc. someone there had a plan. Was it a good plan? No. Was it conceived by someone who may have been drunk? Yes.

After a while, Rudy Giuliani started making noise. He was telling other guests that he had come up with a strategy for Trump and was trying to enter the president’s private quarters to tell him about it. Some people thought Giuliani might have drunk too much and suggested [campaign manager Bill]Stepien that he go talk to the former mayor of New York. Stepien, [chief of staff Mark] Meadows and [senior adviser] Jason Miller took Giuliani to a room right next to the Card Room to hear him. Giuliani went state by state asking Stepien, Meadows and Miller what they were seeing and what their plan was. What’s going on in Michigan? He asked. They said it was too early to tell, the votes were still being counted and they couldn’t tell. Just say we won, Giuliani told them.

Same thing in Pennsylvania. Just say we won Pennsylvania, said Giuliani. Giulianis’ grand plan was simply to say that Trump won state after state on the basis of nothing. Stepien, Miller and Meadows thought his argument was both inconsistent and irresponsible. We can’t do this, Meadows said, raising his voice. We can not.

