President to unveil free COVID-19 drug packages on Thursday





On July 15 (Thursday), we will unveil approximately 300,000 packages of medicines for infected people with mild symptoms. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has confirmed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will unveil free medicine packages for patients with mildly symptomatic COVID-19 on Thursday, July 15. “On July 15 (Thursday), we will unveil around 300,000 packages of drugs for infected people with mild symptoms. Of course, this is in line with doctors’ guidelines,” the minister noted at the virtual Investor Daily Summit 2021 here on Wednesday. . . Pandjaitan noted that the 300,000 drug packages will be distributed weekly to mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients. Drug packages will reach 210,000 active COVID-19 patients. Therapeutic drug packages include Package 1 for asymptomatic patients (10%), Package 2 for patients with symptoms of fever and loss of smell or anosmia (60%), and Package 3 for patients with symptoms of fever and cough (30%). Pandjaitan, at the same time the coordinator of the Java Bali Emergency Public Activities Restriction (PPKM), explained that the government has also ensured the availability of oxygen amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases recently. Pandjaitan noted that supplies of oxygen generators had started arriving from China and Singapore. “We hope that from this week the oxygen supplies will increase. We have received from China 1,500 oxygen generators with a capacity of five and 10 liters. We have also received a few thousand from Singapore. will probably receive around 10,000 this month. We are also considering importing oxygen generators, starting at 40,000, “he explained. The oxygen generators will then be used to treat patients with mild symptoms. Additionally, the government has sought to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients. The Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) mobilized the establishment of emergency tents and converted their facilities into treatment rooms for patients with mild and severe symptoms. “We converted the hospital to (Pondok Gede) Hajj Dormitory with 150 beds and also to Pertamina. In addition, we have deployed human resources, with 2,200 new medical graduates alongside 20,000 nurses,” Pandjaitan said. Related News: Government Ensures Availability of COVID-19 Drugs Through Year End

