Boris Johnson urged to reveal key northern rail plan as he prepares major ‘leveling’ speech

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged by more than 50 northern business leaders to unveil the government’s long-awaited plan next week to bring high-speed rail to the North. On the eve of a major speech by Boris Johnson on leveling on Thursday, the Prime Minister was warned that any announcements on his key program to rebalance the economy would carry less weight unless the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) was released next week. It is believed that no decision on funding for new rail projects in the region will be taken until the long-awaited document is released. News and insights, direct from Westminster to your inbox In a letter to the PM shared with I, business leaders have expressed concern and frustration over the plan’s continued delays. < class=""> Read more Spain launches low-cost high-speed train line with 5 tickets as UK struggles to complete HS2 project There are fears the Treasury is looking to delay a decision until the fall spending review in a bid to dilute Mr Johnson’s pledge to build a new line between Leeds and Manchester via Bradford as part of a Northern Powerhouse’s $ 39 billion railroad, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak tries to find savings amid the Covid pandemic. Documents leaked last month suggest officials are considering increasing funding for upgrades to the existing Leeds-Manchester Transpennine link instead of funding a new line, at a much lower overall cost. Executives have also expressed concerns over potential cuts to the eastern part of HS2 from Birmingham to Leeds. They warned that sacrificing parts of the network to save money would leave millions of people with second-class service, missing out on an opportunity to increase productivity and create a North as prosperous as the South, and a just country. and balanced. Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, which organized the letter, added: The North has been promised Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2 on both sides of the Pennines. However, confusion and delays undermine business investment. Wider leveling commitments by the Prime Minister on Thursday will carry less weight unless they are matched with actions and that means releasing the IRP as soon as possible, without waiting for the preparation of the full spending review. The letter was signed by senior executives from companies such as Siemens, The Co-op Group, TalkTalk, Virgin Money and Mace. A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: The Integrated Rail Plan will soon outline exactly how large rail projects, including HS2 Phase 2b and other transformation projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, will work together to deliver services. reliable railways that passengers in the North and Midlands need and deserve.

