The Biden administration is studying the possibility of setting up an emergency hotline between the United States and China, according to a new report. Quoting a U.S. official and another source familiar with early conversations on the device, CNN reported Wednesday that the administration was pursuing an idea similar to that of the “hotline” set up between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War. The Moscow-Washington hotline – as it was also called, because there had never been a hotline used for communications – was established in 1963 under President John F. Kennedy. At the time, this allowed for a secure dialogue between the Pentagon and the Kremlin in an effort to avoid nuclear war between the warring superpowers. A Biden-era “hotline” is still in the design phase, according to the network, and has not been formally discussed with the Chinese. If implemented, the phone would be part of what the network has described as “a broader effort to reduce the risk of conflict between the United States and China.” The hotline, according to the report, would allow the U.S. Commander-in-Chief to immediately reach Chinese President Xi Jinping through phone calls or encrypted messages. It is also reportedly used by senior officials of Biden’s national security team, as well as their Chinese counterparts. The hotline would allow President Biden to immediately reach his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Li Xueren / Xinhua via AP As an example, the network explained that “urgent information could be shared on sudden military movements or warning messages sent about cyber-hacks.” Representatives for the president did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment on the report. China, a nation that has faced a wave of international scrutiny in recent years over its activities to dismantle democracy in Hong Kong and its refusal to accept responsibility for negligence and a lack of transparency at the start of the The coronavirus epidemic, has not that global tensions end its massive internment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province or its aggressive behavior in the South China Sea. China, the world’s second-largest economy behind the United States, also continues to use unfair trade practices and steal intellectual property. In a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China earlier this month, Xi issued a stern warning to his country’s opponents, saying any country that attempts to intimidate China will face broken heads and bloodshed. The Chinese leader also defiantly predicted that his country would one day have the largest fighting force in the world, which he promised the CCP would keep in control. The Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or enslave us and anyone who tries to do so will be faced with broken heads and bloodshed in front of the Great Iron Wall of 1.4 billion. Chinese, he told those celebrating near Tiananmen. Square, which was filled with thousands of people waving Chinese flags and singing patriotic songs.

