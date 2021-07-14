Nawaz sabotaged Kashmir’s cause by omitting it from Ufa’s statement: Farrukh – Pakistan





Posted on July 14, 2021 7:56 PM

Nawaz sabotaged Kashmir’s cause by omitting it from Ufa: Farrukh’s statement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had sabotaged the Kashmir cause by omitting it from Ufa’s joint statement.

The joint statement was released after a meeting between Nawaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on July 10, 2015 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Russian city of Ufa.

The minister of state said that Maryam Safdar, vice president of the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), should inform the public that her father Nawaz Sharif did not specifically mention Kashmir in Ufa’s statement for please Narendra Modi, according to a press release posted here. Wednesday.

Calling Modi’s niece Maryam, Farrukh said she should also explain the establishment of business relations between the Sharif family and Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal during the time when Modi was inflicting atrocities on Kashmiris to suppress their voice in favor of independence.

He said Nawaz Sharif attended his friend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony but did not meet with Hurriyat leaders during his visit.

Farrukh said Prime Minister Imran Khan as Kashmir’s Ambassador exposed Modi’s extreme thinking based on the Hindutva philosophy of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organization.

The Kashmiri people have complete confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan, who courageously fought for his freedom in all international forums, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/index.php/en/Pakistan/610682-Nawaz-sabotaged-Kashmir-cause-by-omitting-it-from-Ufa-statment-Farrukh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos