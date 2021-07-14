Donald Trump Passes Blurb From Jesse Watters Book As Original Endorsement





Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement for Jesse Watters’ new book reads like an editor’s summary – because that’s exactly what it is. The blurb directly plagiarizes Watters’ HarperCollins description of How I Saved the World.

Trump released his statement on Fox News’s personalities book, How I Saved the World on Wednesday. The blurb contains standard kudos for Watters and a call to action for fans to take their own copy. But, as many Twitter users have pointed out, the endorsement was written in a decidedly anti-Trumpian way.

The statement reads as follows:

Jesse Watters’ great book, How I Saved the World. Interspersed are his thoughtful suggestions for overcoming left-wing radicalism, sustaining American democracy, moving beyond the aging hippies (like his loving, enduring parents), saving the world of Social Justice and Deep State warriors while smirking in life in only the finest way. Get yours today, congratulations Jesse! “

The use of words such as interleaved and the fluid syntax of the supposed Trump handwriting signaled that something was up.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman asked the inevitable question of who wrote the statement and Slates Jeremy Stahl found the answer. Trump’s statement was taken directly from the book’s details page. Only the first and last sentences are original.

MDR. Trump’s latest statement is an endorsement of Jesse Watters’ book that reads like a blurb / personal review from someone who has read the book, but is actually taken verbatim from the book’s details page. pic.twitter.com/DKUHgxebMk

– Jeremy Stahl (@JeremyStahl) July 14, 2021

Watters shared the approval on Twitter after the discovery without mentioning that she directly scammed her editor, HarperCollins. The Fox News host slammed President Joe Biden over past plagiarism scandals.

How I Saved the World was released on July 6 ahead of Watters’ show The Five, which turns 10 this week. In addition to thoughtful suggestions and sly Watters tales in his life, the book also promises to help Conservatives better understand Liberals and vice versa.

