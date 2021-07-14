Government provides more than 2.4 million vaccines per day as target increases





Jakarta. Indonesia delivered more than 2.4 million vaccines on Wednesday, breaking a new daily record, a day after the government increased its Covid-19 vaccination target to 208.3 million people to include a population aged 12 at age 17 as part of his efforts to achieve herd immunity to disease. When it launched the vaccination program in January, the government aimed to vaccinate only 181.5 million by the end of May next year, given that the vaccine available at the time – manufactured by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech – was only approved for the above people. 18 years old. Last month, the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) granted emergency use authorization for the Sinovac vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, allowing the government to expand the program. If the government succeeded in meeting the vaccination target, 77 percent of the country’s total population would benefit from an extra layer of protection against the highly contagious disease. Health ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi said previous vaccination of children and adolescents would cap the government’s five-step plan to immunize the country. The plan began with a target of 1.46 million health workers in the first stage, 17.3 public sector and service workers in the second, 21.5 million elderly people in the third and 141.2 million in the general public in the fourth stage. Nadia said that the fifth stage of vaccination will affect more than 26.7 million adolescents. Yet the Changes in immunization targets also reflect changes in data for other priority groups, such as health care workers and civil servants. “The data will be updated accordingly. In the previous data collection, the health worker could still be in school, while new data collected in 2021 could show that he has graduated and entered the workforce. public officials, ”Nadia said Tuesday. Indonesia has vaccinated 38.9 million people with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Ministry of Health. More than 15.6 million of them also received their second blow. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has set a target of 1 million vaccines injected per day this month and is doubling that amount from next month. So far, the government has only managed to deliver around 862,000 vaccines per day. At this rate, the country would finish vaccinating all 208.3 million people by April 2021, according to the Globe’s calculation. The vaccination rate was sluggish in the elderly age group. Only 24% of them received their first injection, compared to 124% in the group of public sector and service workers, who started getting the vaccine around the same time. To speed up the vaccination of the elderly, Nadia said the government is encouraging people aged 18 and over to come to the vaccination post with their parents or grandparents who have not yet been vaccinated. “We hope to encourage vaccination of the elderly by this method,” Nadia said.

