If Benazir, Malala are not your heroes, God help you: Sherry Rehman in the Senate





Senator Sherry Rehman speaking in front of the Senate in Islamabad, July 14, 2021. Screenshot via YouTube Malala confronted extremists and was shot in return, Sherry Rehman said. Let us send a message that we must not fight extremism, she asks. The day before, the PTCB had banned a manual containing the image of Malala.

Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday berated the Punjab government after the province’s textbook board banned a textbook containing an image of education activist Malala Yousafzai.

The senator, speaking in front of the Senate, said: “If you cannot regard Benazir Bhutto and Malala Yousafzai as your heroes, then only God can help you.”

Rehman said the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) had removed images of Malala, just as images of former Prime Minister Benazir were removed from textbooks.

“Malala Yousafzai confronted extremists and received a bullet in return,” she said, asking what kind of message the government was planning to send to the country’s youth.

“You (government) say we are a progressive society […] what kind of message is being given here, that we must not fight extremism? ”she asked.

The lawmaker said the textbook board, by its actions, had falsely portrayed Malala as no hero. “You (Prime Minister Imran Khan) call Osama bin Laden a martyr and crown the terrorists here.”

HRCP conditions prohibiting a “new trough”

The day before, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had asked the PCTB to immediately withdraw the order to confiscate the textbook in question.

A photo of a page inside the book circulating on social media suggests the book was confiscated for including Malala’s photo on a list of important figures.

According to a report in Dawn, photos of some prominent people had been published on page 33 of the book. They included Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, national poet Allama Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Liaqat Ali Khan, legendary philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan, recipient Nishan-i-Haider, Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, and activist Malala Yousafzai.

“The confiscation of a textbook by the PCTB – allegedly because it features a photo of Nobel Laureate and rights activist @Malala Yousafzai – is a new low in the state’s attempts to control information and to manipulate public discourse, “the HRCP said in a statement posted on Twitter. .

“The PCTB must withdraw this order immediately,” he added.

In issuing a clarification after the backlash, the PCTB said it confiscated the social studies book as published despite the lack of a certificate of no objection.

A PCTB spokesperson said all stock of the book was collected from a book market in Lahore and clarified that Malala’s image was not the issue.

He said it was published by a private publisher with no NOC.

Last year, the PCTB banned the teaching of 100 textbooks in private schools, deeming them anti-national and blasphemous.

According to the prohibited list obtained by Geo.tv, 17 books were taught to students in class I, 18 were taught in class II, 19 in class III, 24 in class IV, 13 in class V, 4 in class -VI, three in class VII, one in class IX and one in class IX and X.

