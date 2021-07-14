Politics
Markey, Menendez, Van Hollen and Rubio lead colleagues to urge US and EU to respond to Turkish provocations in Varosha
Washington (July 14, 2021) US Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez (DN.J.) Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) were joined today by 11 of their Senate colleagues in condemning Turkey’s continued efforts to open up the coastline of Varosha, Cyprus, in violation of several Security Council resolutions of the United Nations. United Nations (UNSC) and in defiance of recent calls from the UNSC and the European Council to immediately reverse. In a bipartisan letter to President Joe Biden, senators urged the administration to use bilateral and multilateral channels to pressure Turkey to end its provocations in Varosha and to clearly articulate the consequences of Turkey’s illegal actions. Turkey.
You have rightly focused US foreign policy on the principles of human rights and the rule of law. Any attempt by President Erdogan and Turkey to resettle or reopen Varosha would represent a flagrant violation of these principles, the senators wrote. The US and the EU should make it clear to President Erdogan that continuing to violate Security Council resolutions and the rule of law is unacceptable.
Senators also raised concerns that Turkey’s transgressions in Varosha come as they block progress in the United Nations 5 + 1 talks on the reunification of Cyprus.
The Turkish Cypriots’ proposal to establish two states in Cyprus in the last round in Geneva, the first since negotiations broke down in 2017, has undermined the prospects for the reunification of Cyprus as a bizonal and bicommunal federation, in accordance with Council resolutions security policy and its long-standing policy. As further proof of its reluctance to seek a lasting political settlement on the island, Turkey is said to have established an unmanned aerial vehicle base at Lefkoniko Airport, with the aim of expanding its military presence in Turkish-occupied Cyprus. , Senators added, saying President Erdogans’ plan to visit Turkish-occupied Cyprus on July 20, the anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion of Cyprus, will only exacerbate an unacceptable situation. We urge you to work in tandem with the EU to make it clear, in advance, that any attempt by Turkey to support the relocation or reopening of Varosha will be sanctioned with multilateral sanctions.
Joining President Menendez and Senators Markey, Van Hollen and Rubio in signing the letter were Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Sheldon Whitehouse ( DR.I.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio.), Cory Booker (DN.J.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Jack Reed (DR.I.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.).
Find a copy of the letter HERE and lower.
Dear Mr. President:
We write to express our deep concern for Turkey’s continued efforts to open up the coastline of Varosha, Cyprus, in violation of several United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and in defiance of recent calls from the UNSC and the European Council to immediately turn the tide. We urge you to use bilateral and multilateral channels to pressure Turkey to end its provocations in Varosha and clearly articulate the consequences of its illegal actions.
After announcing his intention to open Varosha Beach in October 2020, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched infrastructure projects to develop the fenced area of the coastline. In response, the United Nations Security Council issued a presidential statement calling on Turkey to cease its activities and reaffirming resolution 550 (1984), which considers unacceptable attempts to colonize any part of Varosha by persons other than its own. inhabitants and calls for the transfer of this area to the United Nations administration. The European Union (EU) has also stepped up pressure on Erdogan, issuing a statement on December 11, 2020 denouncing Turkey’s unilateral actions in Varosha. With Turkey’s activities continuing unabated, the EU reaffirmed its position and called for full compliance with Security Council resolutions in a statement of June 25, 2021. The UN and the EU hold Turkey accountable.
Turkey’s transgressions in Varosha come as they block progress in the United Nations 5 + 1 talks on the reunification of Cyprus. The Turkish Cypriots’ proposal to establish two states in Cyprus in the last round in Geneva, the first since negotiations broke down in 2017, has undermined the prospects for the reunification of Cyprus as a bizonal and bicommunal federation, in accordance with Council resolutions security policy and its long-standing policy. As further proof of its reluctance to seek a lasting political settlement on the island, Turkey is said to have established an unmanned aerial vehicle base at Lefkoniko Airport, with the aim of expanding its military presence in Turkish-occupied Cyprus. .
President Erdogans’ plan to visit Turkish-occupied Cyprus on July 20, the anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion of Cyprus, will only exacerbate an unacceptable situation. We urge you to work in tandem with the EU to make it clear, in advance, that any attempt by Turkey to support the relocation or reopening of Varosha will be sanctioned with multilateral sanctions. You have rightly focused US foreign policy on the principles of human rights and the rule of law. Any attempt by President Erdogan and Turkey to resettle or reopen Varosha would be a flagrant violation of these principles. The US and the EU should make it clear to President Erdogan that continuing to violate Security Council resolutions and the rule of law is unacceptable.
We thank you for your long-standing support in Cyprus and look forward to working with you on this crucial issue.
Truly,
Sources
2/ https://www.markey.senate.gov/news/press-releases/markey-menendez-van-hollen-rubio-lead-colleagues-in-urging-us-eu-response-to-turkish-provocations-in-varosha
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]