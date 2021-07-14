Markey, Menendez, Van Hollen and Rubio lead colleagues to urge US and EU to respond to Turkish provocations in Varosha

Washington (July 14, 2021) US Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez (DN.J.) Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) were joined today by 11 of their Senate colleagues in condemning Turkey’s continued efforts to open up the coastline of Varosha, Cyprus, in violation of several Security Council resolutions of the United Nations. United Nations (UNSC) and in defiance of recent calls from the UNSC and the European Council to immediately reverse. In a bipartisan letter to President Joe Biden, senators urged the administration to use bilateral and multilateral channels to pressure Turkey to end its provocations in Varosha and to clearly articulate the consequences of Turkey’s illegal actions. Turkey.

Joining President Menendez and Senators Markey, Van Hollen and Rubio in signing the letter were Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Sheldon Whitehouse ( DR.I.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio.), Cory Booker (DN.J.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Jack Reed (DR.I.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

Dear Mr. President:

We write to express our deep concern for Turkey’s continued efforts to open up the coastline of Varosha, Cyprus, in violation of several United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and in defiance of recent calls from the UNSC and the European Council to immediately turn the tide. We urge you to use bilateral and multilateral channels to pressure Turkey to end its provocations in Varosha and clearly articulate the consequences of its illegal actions.

After announcing his intention to open Varosha Beach in October 2020, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched infrastructure projects to develop the fenced area of ​​the coastline. In response, the United Nations Security Council issued a presidential statement calling on Turkey to cease its activities and reaffirming resolution 550 (1984), which considers unacceptable attempts to colonize any part of Varosha by persons other than its own. inhabitants and calls for the transfer of this area to the United Nations administration. The European Union (EU) has also stepped up pressure on Erdogan, issuing a statement on December 11, 2020 denouncing Turkey’s unilateral actions in Varosha. With Turkey’s activities continuing unabated, the EU reaffirmed its position and called for full compliance with Security Council resolutions in a statement of June 25, 2021. The UN and the EU hold Turkey accountable.

Turkey’s transgressions in Varosha come as they block progress in the United Nations 5 + 1 talks on the reunification of Cyprus. The Turkish Cypriots’ proposal to establish two states in Cyprus in the last round in Geneva, the first since negotiations broke down in 2017, has undermined the prospects for the reunification of Cyprus as a bizonal and bicommunal federation, in accordance with Council resolutions security policy and its long-standing policy. As further proof of its reluctance to seek a lasting political settlement on the island, Turkey is said to have established an unmanned aerial vehicle base at Lefkoniko Airport, with the aim of expanding its military presence in Turkish-occupied Cyprus. .

President Erdogans’ plan to visit Turkish-occupied Cyprus on July 20, the anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion of Cyprus, will only exacerbate an unacceptable situation. We urge you to work in tandem with the EU to make it clear, in advance, that any attempt by Turkey to support the relocation or reopening of Varosha will be sanctioned with multilateral sanctions. You have rightly focused US foreign policy on the principles of human rights and the rule of law. Any attempt by President Erdogan and Turkey to resettle or reopen Varosha would be a flagrant violation of these principles. The US and the EU should make it clear to President Erdogan that continuing to violate Security Council resolutions and the rule of law is unacceptable.

We thank you for your long-standing support in Cyprus and look forward to working with you on this crucial issue.

Truly,