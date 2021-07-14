PM Modi meets with President of Maldives, assures him of India’s support during COVID





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Siloh reviewed bilateral relations and relations during a phone conversation and focused on the COVID-19 response as well as the post-pandemic recovery. The two leaders reviewed the progress of India-backed development projects in the Maldives and expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of their implementation despite the constraints of the Covid pandemic. The call between leaders is gaining momentum after sections of the Maldives launched an online #Indiaout campaign, criticizing India’s engagement with the Solih administration. It is also gaining prominence among reported tensions within the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), with Speaker of Parliament and former Speaker Mohamed Nasheed citing ideological differences to no longer align with President Solih. The ministry said in a statement: “The conversation allowed the leaders to take stock of the general state of bilateral relations and to give new impetus and direction to the ongoing substantive cooperation between the two countries. Appeal of PM Modi to President Siloh Referring to the primacy given to ties with the Maldives among India’s immediate neighbors, Prime Minister Modi recognized that the Maldives is a central pillar of India’s neighborhood-first policy and its maritime vision of security. and growth for all in the region (SAGAR). In a tweet following the conversation, PM Modi added, spoke with President @ibusolih of the Maldives. Assured him of India’s commitment to support the Maldives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We also reviewed the status of bilateral development projects. “ I spoke with the president @ibusolih of the Maldives. Assured him of India’s commitment to support the Maldives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We also reviewed the status of bilateral development projects. Congratulations on the election of FM Shahid as President of the UNGA. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2021 Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his congratulations to President Solih on the election of Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid as President of the United Nations General Assembly. President Solih tweets Prime Minister Modi Ibrahim Mohamed Solih took to Twitter after the conversation between him and the Indian Prime Minister and thanked him for India’s continued support and cooperation to help the Maldives overcome the scandalous period of the pandemic. Solih tweeted: “During our conversation, we discussed a host of important issues of concern to the Maldives and India, from the COVID-19 response to cooperation in our post-pandemic economic recovery.” It was a pleasure to be on the phone this afternoon with my good friend PM arenarendramodi. During our conversation, we discussed a host of important issues of concern to the Maldives and India, from Covid19’s response to cooperation in our post-pandemic economic recovery. https://t.co/iYE6xEdyp0 Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) July 14, 2021 India has reportedly supplied a total of three doses of lakh to the Maldives. The first two lakhs as a gift and one more lakh for the commercial purchase of COVID-19 vaccines in the Maldives. Image credits – AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/pm-modi-speaks-to-maldives-president-assures-him-of-indias-support-during-covid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos