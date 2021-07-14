Chinese Pastors Forced To Include Xi’s Speech In Sermons To Celebrate CCP Centenary





Pastors of China’s Three-Self-Armed Churches have been ordered to adapt their sermons to include parts of a speech by President Xi Jinping on July 1, celebrating the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CCP). Bitter winter reports that members of the government-controlled Protestant church known as the Tri-Autonomous Patriotic Movement and the Christian Council of China met at a conference to discuss how pastors could integrate elements of Xi’s speech in their lectures and Bible study groups. Wu Wei, chairman of the Christian Council of China, said pastors should focus on the fact that “the Chinese Communist Party has never changed its original intention to put people first, to establish a broad united patriotic front. , unite the hearts of citizens, gather strength, and continue to explore and innovate. “ Wei added that pastors should also urge Christians to “thank God for bringing us into this great era” and “continue to learn the spirit of Secretary General Xi’s speech.” The sermon should include the following from Xi’s speech: Xi and the CCP recognize the renewal of the Chinese nation.

Christians should always say, “Long live the great, glorious, and righteous Chinese Communist Party!” Long live the great, glorious and heroic Chinese people!

The roots and blood of the CCP are with the people. It is the people’s party.

The CCP has accomplished “four great achievements”: a socialist revolution, the building of a socialist society under Chairman Mao, a socialist reform under Deng Xiaoping, and a socialism with Chinese characteristics under Xi Jinping.

Under President Xi, the CCP developed the “five civilizations” material, political, spiritual, social and economic.

The CCP brought “six common values” to the people, including peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom.

Christians should trust the CCP because it has more than 70 years of experience in successfully running the country.

Like the CCP, Christians should tell hostile foreign powers that “the days when the Chinese nation was slaughtered and intimidated are gone forever!”

Christians should stand up for the CCP leadership because “only socialism can save China.” As CBN News Previously reported, the Chinese government has stepped up extreme measures in recent years to crack down on religious groups in the country. President Xi has ordered all religions to “sinize” to ensure they are loyal to the officially atheist party. Christians in China say this is the worst persecution against them since Chairman Mao Zedong. The Chinese government also continues to take steps to remove religious material from Christians as the Communist regime strives to eliminate the religious community. As CBN News reported in May, the Communist government took the Christian WeChat accounts offline. Users receive the following message when trying to access it: “(We) have received a report that (this account) violates the ‘Provisions on the Management of Public Account Information Services of Internet Users’ and its account has been blocked and suspended.” In addition, the Bible Apps have been removed from the Chinese App Store and the paper versions can no longer be purchased online. Last year, hundreds of crosses were removed from religious buildings in just one province over a four-month period. A government official from Eastern Shandong Province broke into a Christian’s house and displayed portraits of Zedong and Xi, then said, “These are the greatest gods. If you want to worship someone, this is them. The CCP has even gone so far as to indoctrinate children by telling them that Christianity is a black religion. China is ranked 17th on Open Doors 2021 Global Watch List countries where Christians suffer the most persecution. *** Please sign up for CBN newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you continue to receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective. ***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/july/chinese-pastors-forced-to-include-xis-speech-in-sermons-to-celebrate-ccps-centennial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos