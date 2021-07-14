Michigan Republican in charge of certifying future election calls Trump “malicious”





Tony Daunt, a GOP member from Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers, praised a state Senate committee for concluding there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election and criticized the former president Donald Trump for continuing to “spread lies”.

Daunt, who previously challenged Michigan’s “botched” voters lists, was appointed in January to the board of directors, which is responsible for certifying election results. Also a member of the Michigan Republican State Committee, Daunt is part of the camp that does not view Trump as an asset to the party and, with midterms next year, condemns him for harassing the last election.

“I just want to thank you (…) for having had the courage to stand up against the malignancy of Donald Trump and the people who have not had the courage to stand up to him in the past six months,” he said. Daunt said after State Senator Ed. McBroom presented the Senate Oversight Committee report, according to The Detroit News.

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, but lost it last November to President Joe Biden by around 3 percentage points. With 16 electoral votes, he was considered critical condition for Trump, and in the wake of the 2020 election his team fought to see the results overturned.

Seven months after the election, the Republican-controlled Senate oversight committee released a report on its findings. The committee concluded that there was “no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud,” which contradicts Trump’s claims. He also said those who have presented County Antrim as the “first evidence” of a plot to steal the election have “no credibility”.

Tony Daunt, a member of the Michigan State Board of Solssers, criticized former President Donald Trump for being a “malignancy” and for “leading” people astray with his electoral “lies”. Above, Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday in Dallas. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

The County Antrim canvassing forced officials to correct the results to show Trump won overwhelmingly, not Biden, as was originally reported.

Although the report did not confirm the concerns of the skeptics about the elections, it called on the attorney general to consider investigating the people who pushed the false claims to “raise money or advertise their own.” purposes ”.

This is a consequence that several lawyers who disputed the results in Michigan are learning. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker is weighing whether to impose financial penalties or sanctions on attorneys Lin Wood, Sydney Powell and others who signed a lawsuit challenging Michigan’s results. Although the lawsuit has been dropped, officials in the city and state of Detroit want legal fees reimbursed and Parker to hold those who pushed the claims accountable.

Judicial failures have done little to temper Trump’s belief that he won the 2020 election, and he has criticized Republicans who have turned away from that message. Given the political capital Trump’s endorsement brings to the election, GOP lawmakers seeking re-election must walk a political tightrope when it comes to the former president.

Daunt, a former Trump supporter, changed his tone after the election. He told WXMI in March that peddling allegations that the election was stolen presented a “real problem for the party moving forward.” He added that Trump is “not good for the party”.

After seeing the Senate Oversight Committee report, Daunt told the Detroit News that all of the evidence was contrary to Trump’s claims. “He leads a lot of good people astray. He fills their heads with lies,” Daunt said.

Newsweek reached out to Trump for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

