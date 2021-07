Government works to ensure availability of certified inputs to overcome agricultural challenges – Businesses

Posted on July 14, 2021 6:53 PM

The Imam said that despite having one of the best alluvial soils in the world and the best irrigation system

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Food Security and Research Minister Syed Fakhar Imam said on Wednesday that the government was working to ensure the availability of quality seeds, the development of cold storage facilities and agricultural mechanization to improve production per acre of major crops.

Addressing the International Conference on “Best Practices for Building Sustainable Food Systems in the OIC Region”, he said that Pakistan is endowed with natural resources and ranks among the top ten wheat procedures, of rice, sugar cane and various fruits and vegetables.

The conference was organized by the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) in collaboration with various international research organizations to discuss the problems and challenges faced by the agricultural sector and share expertise to solve them.

The Imam said that despite having one of the best alluvial soils in the world and the best irrigation system, they could not fully exploit the potential of our agricultural sector, adding that the lack of quality seeds , cold storage facilities, agricultural mechanization, skilled labor, post-harvest management, processing industries and digital agriculture platforms have been the main obstacles to agricultural development local.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the government had prioritized the agricultural sector and started working to diversify the sector, with more emphasis on horticultural crops, oilseeds and legumes to high added value.

The government was also keenly interested in improving livestock breeds, conserving water and promoting agricultural mechanization, he said.

He added that he was supporting farmers by ensuring quality seeds of improved varieties, providing agricultural machinery at subsidized rates and disseminating improved production packages.

Despite the COVID pandemic and locust attacks, production of wheat, rice, corn and sugarcane has reached an all-time high, a result of the current government’s cautious agricultural policies.

Fakhar Imam informed the forum that this year has been a remarkable year for Pakistan’s agricultural sector, adding that the economy has been boosted by record agricultural production, indicating less dependence on food imports in 2021-2022. .

In addition, he said, due to favorable policies and interventions, exports of agricultural products have also increased significantly, which helps to attract nice amounts of foreign exchange to the country.

Considering the role of the provinces, he said, the government is also engaging all stakeholders for building a sustainable food system in Pakistan, adding that these strategic initiatives would help improve the public health situation, which reflected high rates of stunting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Business/610675-Govt-working-availability-certified-inputs-overcome-agri-challenges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos