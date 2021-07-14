Not a single teacher should miss the vaccination: Jokowi





“Teachers need to be 100% vaccinated, sir,” the president told the principal. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) placed special emphasis on the importance of not leaving any teacher or education worker unvaccinated. “I just want to tell you that after the children are vaccinated, please check that teachers and school staff should not miss the vaccination,” Jokowi said by video conference from Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday, while greeting the middle school students. and high school students participating in vaccination. President Jokowi explained that COVID-19 vaccination for students and teachers can accelerate the achievement of collective immunity in Indonesia. “We want to encourage the acceleration of these vaccinations, so that collective immunity can soon be achieved, and we can avoid COVID-19,” he said. During a virtual interaction with the principal of State Junior High School 103 Jakarta, Jokowi asked for information on carrying out COVID-19 vaccination for teachers. “What about the teachers? Have they been vaccinated? he wondered. Jokowi said all teachers should receive the vaccine. “Teachers need to be 100% vaccinated, sir,” the president told the principal. “Al Hamdulillah (Praise be to God), it’s done. Those who do not are those who have co-morbidities. The rest are waiting for their blood sugar to be under control, ”said the director. Related News: Independent Vaccinations Not Affecting Free Vaccine Rollout: Ministry Related news: Vaccines are global public goods: President Jokowi On the occasion, Jokowi greeted students and the public who had received door-to-door vaccines. On Wednesday, student and door-to-door vaccinations took place simultaneously at 32 sites in 15 districts and cities and 14 provinces. The president asked the students for details of the online learning situation. He also reminded students to continually implement health protocols despite receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “Be careful, keep your distance, wear a mask and don’t burden yourself. Keep morale up and keep learning,” Jokowi told Vania, one of the students at State Junior High School 103 Jakarta. The President also interacted with students from Tanjung Pinang 1 State High School in Riau Islands, Sentani 1 State High School in Papua, teachers and the public who were vaccinated by the door-to-door method. “The pandemic is still ongoing. Indeed, the face-to-face study plan has been set for July 2021, but due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 virus cases, the plan has been postponed, ”the president noted. Jokowi. “I’ve heard that students already want to go back to school for face-to-face learning, want to meet their friends, want to learn in groups and meet the teachers. All aspire to it, but we have to be careful because the transmission of COVID-19 is still ongoing, ”he said. Related News: Foreign Minister Supports Equitable Access to Vaccines at NAM Conference Related News: Jokowi Attends Vaccination Of Junior And Senior High School Students

