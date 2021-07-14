PM tries to reassure deputies from the South on leveling up | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson will attempt to reassure Tory MPs in South East England that his flagship upgrade policy does not involve directly favoring the new party power base in the North and Midlands at their expense .

In a speech in the West Midlands on Thursday, touted by Downing Street as a major step in the prime ministers’ attempts to define strategy, Johnson was expected to say residents of suburban areas would benefit from the government’s new focus on its red du North. Wall.

In excerpts from the speech released ahead of time, Johnson says too many previous government investments were focused, with adverse effects, on areas where house prices are already very high and transportation is already congested.

By turbocharging those areas, especially in London and the south-east, you’re driving prices even higher and forcing more and more people to move to the same expensive area, he says. The result is that their journeys are longer, their trains more crowded, they have less time with their children. At the same time, they fear that the younger generation will not be able to find housing and that their green suburb or village will be swallowed up by new real estate developments but without the necessary infrastructure.

The strategy is Johnson’s apparent attempt to reconcile the often conflicting political priorities of seats in towns and other communities in the north of England and the Midlands, many of which were won by Labor in 2019, with those in the Tory centers of long time around London.

Last month, in an almost completely unexpected election result, the Tories lost the constituency of Cheshamshire and Amersham in Buckinghamshire to the Liberal Democrats, losing a majority of 16,000 votes.

A number of Tory MPs have been appalled by the scale of the loss and the numerous reports from former Tory Lib Dem voters expressing some disgust for Johnson and complaining of feeling taken for granted.

South East Blue Wall Conservatives are also concerned about the amount of spending on projects through the cities fund and the leveling of funds focused on the north and the Midlands at the expense of their constituencies.

In the speech, Johnson will try to explain what he calls the difference between this project and the race to the bottom, arguing: We don’t want to behead the big poppies. We do not believe that you can enrich the poor regions of the country by impoverishing the rich regions. The upgrade is not a propagation jam operation. It is not stealing Peter to pay Paul. It’s not a zero sum, it’s a win-win.

However, it is expected that there will be few policy details in the speech; much of that could be in an upgrade white paper that isn’t due until fall.

Johnson has faced criticism that leveling remains largely a slogan and relates to a series of sometimes confusedly administered funds. In the spring, Johnson appointed Harborough MP Neil OBrien to flesh out politics within No.10.

There were also concerns about the allocation of the money already distributed under the rubric of leveling up. A review of one program, the Community Renewal Fund, found that it appeared to be largely biased in favor of conservative-held areas, despite its stated intention to target the most disadvantaged areas.

Of the 93 English regions ranked in the three tier priority group to receive 4.8 billion leveling fund money, 31 are included but not ranked third most disadvantaged by average deprivation score .

Labor has called for an independent investigation into how funding is decided.

But in his speech, Johnson will argue that the intent of the policy was clear, saying: We will have made progress in upgrading when we start raising living standards, expanding opportunities, improving our public services and to restore people’s sense of pride in their community.