Poll: Without Trump in the race, DeSantis dominates GOP 2024 hopes in White House





Trump remains the undisputed leader of the party. If he did decide to run for president again in a crowded 2024 primary field, he would get around half of the vote, with DeSantis in a distant second place at 19%, according to a new poll of pollster’s GOP voters. Veteran Republican Tony Fabrizio. Everyone, including former Vice President Mike Pence, would be single digits.

Trump’s support would likely be even higher as it’s extremely unlikely that DeSantis, Pence or the others would even come forward against the former president, who is the party’s undisputed center of gravity, Fabrizio said.

Fabrizio has polled for both Trump and DeSantis in the past.

Despite all the talk about Trump leaving the party, this is not the case. If he runs, it’s still the 800-pound gorilla, Fabrizio said. But while his party Trumps, there is a clear successor and that is DeSantis. It is the crown prince.

The strengths among GOP voters have remained virtually unchanged since Fabrizios’ last poll in February. But DeSantis has skyrocketed in popularity among Republican voters nationwide.

Without Trump, the poll shows DeSantis gets 39% of the theoretical GOP vote and Pence gets 15%. That’s a 22 point increase for the governor and a smaller 4 point decrease for the former vice president since Fabrizios’ last investigation.

The other potential suitors are far behind. All are single digits: Texas Senator Ted Cruz registers at 7 percent, which puts him ahead of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (4 percent), Utah Senator Mitt Romney (3 percent) hundred) ; South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 2% each.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Florida Senator Rick Scott got 1% each, and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley got less than 1 percentage point.

While Democrats and some in orbit Trump have tried to create a wedge between DeSantis and the former president, insiders on both sides say there is no friction. Fabrizio said DeSantis had no interest in quarreling with Trump. He’s a young man with a whole political future ahead of him, so why fight with Trump? Why would he pounce on a grenade?

The veteran Republican pollster said it was remarkable that DeSantis had done so well while largely avoiding Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and question his legitimacy. Indeed, DeSantis earlier this month welcomed President Joe Biden to Surfside, Fla., And thanked him for coming and pledging to help after an abnormal condominium collapse that killed more than 90 people.

Biden and DeSantis attended a briefing together in Miami Beach, Florida after the apartment collapsed. | Susan Walsh / AP Photo

DeSantis, who faces his first re-election to a four-year term next year, has ruled Florida as a far-right conservative who reveled in outraging the Liberals.

He advocated for limited voting restrictions after the 2020 election and advocated for a law banning sanctuary cities that protect undocumented immigrants. He successfully requested a ban on teaching critical race theory. He tried to prevent Twitter and Facebook from censoring politicians, like Trump, who publish misinformation. On the opening day of Pride Week, he signed a law banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

His re-election campaign is now selling merchandise that says Dont Fauci My Florida, poking fun at the country’s top disease specialist.

Much attention has been paid to DeSantis, whether it was his response to Covid, comparing him to other governors or the legislation he signed in Florida, Fabrizio said. It just benefited him enormously. At the same time, Pence kept a low profile. Politics hates a vacuum, and DeSantis has filled that void.

Veteran Republican strategist Kevin McLaughlin agreed.

Voters look for authenticity, and it comes across as very genuine, McLaughlin said. While some candidates are busy trying to create an image or character that will resonate with voters in the GOP Presidential Primary, DeSantis is just doing its job and letting its actions speak.

Noem, who has resisted any Covid lockdown or shelter-in-place order, made the point in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference last weekend that many saw as a coup. fire on DeSantis, who briefly locked up Florida last year but essentially banned hide warrants.

We have Republican governors across this country claiming that they didn’t close their states, that they didn’t close their beaches, that they didn’t impose masks, that they didn’t have provided shelter in place, Noem said. Now, I am not fighting with the Republican governors. All I’m saying is we need leaders with courage, that their first instinct is to make the right decision, that they don’t go back and then try to make you believe that they don’t. have never made the wrong decision. So demand the honesty of your leaders.

In South Carolina, the South’s first primary state, conservative activist Jeff Davis said the base was in turmoil about DeSantis, who he said would beat Haley in his home state.

Trump is obviously the king, but DeSantis stands up for what the Conservatives are asking for, Davis said. We want someone who makes things happen. This is what Trump did. This is what DeSantis does.

