‘India Out’ campaign gaining momentum in Maldives, Prime Minister Modi talks to Solih by phone





As the India Out campaign gains momentum in the Maldives again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called island nations president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. The Prime Minister told the President of the Maldives that the Indian Ocean archipelago is a central pillar of India’s neighborhood first policy and its maritime vision of security and growth for all in the region (SAGAR ). The Maldives is one of the countries in South Asia where China is trying to oust India and expand its footprint. New Delhi suspects China and its iron brother Pakistan of using radical elements and opposition parties in the Maldives to lead the India Out campaign. Read more: PM Modi reviews development plans with President of Maldives The phone call between Modi and Solih came just days after Marine Commandos from India and the Maldives hosted the Fourth Edition of Ekatah, a joint exercise on special operations and combat diving. Modi and Solih reviewed the status of Indian-funded development projects in the Maldives on Wednesday. They said they were satisfied with the speed of implementation of the projects despite the constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) issued in New Delhi. On July 1, the Indian High Commission in Mal wrote to the Maldives government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing concerns about the India Out campaign launched by a section of the nation’s social media users. islander. India cited the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and called on the Maldivian government to provide enhanced protection to its high commission as well as its officials stationed in the island nation’s capital. New Delhi pushed the Solih government to act against people posting comments on social media, attacking the dignity of India’s high commissioner and his diplomats and other officials in Mal. The India Out campaign was launched last year in the Indian Ocean country by the Progressive Congress, a coalition of opposition parties led by the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPP) to protest the India First policy led by the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP). . The former PPM regime led by Abdulla Yameen had plunged the Maldives into a debt trap by granting Chinese state-owned companies contracts to build several infrastructure projects, mostly on unsustainable loan terms and ignoring the security interests of India. Although Beijing’s influence over Abdullah Yameen’s regime caused tensions in New Delhi’s relationship with Mal, it saw a reset after Solih and former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed led the MDP to victory. in the November 2018 elections. The India Out campaign gained momentum in the Maldives after New Delhi signed an agreement with the Solih government on February 21 to develop, support and maintain a port at the Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base in the island nation. Although the new port is officially built for the use of the Coast Guard of the Maldives National Defense Force, it is likely to become a strategic asset for India and give it an advantage over China, which is attempting to ‘extend its tentacles into the Indian Ocean. Region. The India Out campaign also criticized the Solih government’s decision to keep the two Dhruv New Delhi advanced light helicopters donated to Mal in 2010 and 2015, although the former PPM regime was keen to return the two helicopters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/india-out-campaign-gains-momentum-in-maldives-pm-modi-speaks-with-solih-over-phone-1008664.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos