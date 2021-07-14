PML-N, pioneer of electoral rigging: Firdous





Kashmiris back PM because they see him as a savior

Amraiz Khan

Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PML-N pioneered election rigging and theft as it reached the halls of power three times rigging the elections.

The nation is proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of autonomy and character, but the looters oppose it because they want to continue the era of plunder and plunder.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dr Firdous said Imran Khan had become a powerful ambassador for the rights of oppressed Kashmiris and denounced the Hindu supremacist Modi to the world. The Kashmiris are alongside Imran Khan because they consider him their messiah.

She said people have rejected PML-N in Britain and the Kashmiris will kick them out of AJK as well.

The special assistant regretted that the fake princess slanders state institutions to pressure the government for personal gain and spits venom against the armed forces.

She is engaged in nefarious propaganda as the defeat of the PML-N looms. Everyone knows that the PML-N exploited the Kashmiris and that no development work was done in the AJK.

How can Modi’s friends be sympathetic to Kashmiris, she asked? SACM said the PTI government has kept its promise of a transparent investigation into the Rawalpindi bypass project. Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar have adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption.

Imran Khan has proven that he protects national wealth and resources in real letter and in spirit and that all corrupt people will be treated with an iron fist, she said.

Dr Firdous said the Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested former commissioner Rawalpindi, (retired) captain Muhammad Mahmood and chairman of land acquisition Waseem Tabish after an FIR was filed against them.

She said the former commissioner made illegal changes to the current Rawalpindi ring road plan for the benefit of some influential people, including CM Shehbaz Sharifs’ former chief secretary Tauqeer Shah.

The special assistant said the NAB was asked for a further investigation into the Rawalpindi ring road, as housing companies have robbed innocent people by misleading them. She said officers involved in the Ring Road scam face penalties for abuse of power, disciplinary action and dismissal.

All those who looted the national chessboard are brought to justice, she said. Dr Firdous said the maids were making baseless allegations against CM Usman Buzdar as the government of Punjab introduced an online tendering system to award contracts for the first time.

The mafia sold cattle markets in the past, but the PTI ended this corruption and contracts are awarded on merit. Likewise, money is not extorted and no one is bribed now, she said.

SACM said 9 cattle ranching companies have been working across the province since 2014, and all of these companies have been unified into the Punjab Cattle Market Management & Development Company under the leadership of a board of directors.

All the companies earned 1.7 billion rupees in 2020-2021 while 1.5 billion rupees were received in fees and parking fees, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/pml-n-pioneered-electoral-rigging-firdous/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos