More than 10,000 species at risk of extinction in Amazonia, landmark report says





More than 10,000 species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction due to the destruction of the Amazon rainforest – 35% of which have already been deforested or degraded, according to a draft landmark scientific report released on Wednesday. Produced by the Scientific Panel for the Amazon (SPA), the report brings together research on the world’s largest rainforest from 200 scientists from around the world. This is the most detailed assessment of the state of the forest to date and both highlight the vital role the Amazon plays in the global climate and the profound risks it faces. Reducing deforestation and forest degradation to zero in less than a decade “is essential,” according to the report, also calling for the massive restoration of areas already destroyed. The rainforest is a vital bulwark against climate change both for the carbon it absorbs and what it stores. According to the report, the soil and vegetation of the Amazon contain around 200 billion tonnes of carbon, more than five times the annual CO2 emissions worldwide. In addition, the continued destruction caused by human intervention in the Amazon puts more than 8,000 endemic plants and 2,300 animals at high risk of extinction, the report adds. Science shows humans face potentially irreversible and catastrophic risks from multiple crises, including climate change and declining biodiversity, said Professor Mercedes Bustamante of the University of Brasilia, in a statement released by the SPA. “There is a narrow window of opportunity to change this trajectory,” Bustamante said. “The fate of Amazon is central to the solution to global crises.” In Brazil, deforestation has increased since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, peaking in 12 years last year and sparking international outcry from foreign governments and the public. Bolsonaro called for mining and farming in Amazon protected areas and weakened environmental enforcement agencies, which environmentalists and scientists say directly resulted in the growing destruction . A week ago, neighboring Colombia reported that deforestation increased 8% in 2020 from the previous year to 171,685 hectares (424,000 acres), with nearly 64% of the destruction taking place in the Amazon region of the country. From its original size, 18% of the Amazon basin has already been deforested, according to the report – mainly for agriculture and illegal timber. Another 17% was degraded. The destruction can threaten the very ability of the rainforest to function as a carbon sink, with potentially devastating results for global climate change. A separate study published Wednesday in the journal Nature showed that parts of the Amazon emit more carbon than they take in, based on measurements of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide taken above the rainforest between 2010 and 2018. Lead author Luciana Gatti, a scientist at the space research agency Inpe in Brazil, suggests that increasing carbon emissions in the southeastern Amazon – where deforestation is fierce – is not just the result of fires and direct destruction, but also due to increased tree mortality as severe and higher drought. temperatures are becoming more common. (c) Reuters News.Az

