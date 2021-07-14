Pakistan to host special conference on Afghanistan: Fawad





Amid rising violence in Afghanistan as the Taliban advances rapidly shortly after the withdrawal of US forces, Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it would host an exclusive conference on the crisis facing the war-torn country, said Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

This development came after Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone conversation with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

Speaking to Twitter, Fawad said important members of the Afghan leadership, including Karzai, had been invited to the conference, adding that more details about the event would be released shortly.

“We hope that this important development will give rise to new hopes for a solution to the problems of Afghanistan,” added the Minister of Information.

As Afghanistan quickly sinks into chaos, Pakistan, worried about the fallout from yet another civil war, reaches out to key regional players in the hope of reaching consensus to avert another disaster in the torn country. the war.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier today spoke to his Chinese and Russian counterparts about the crisis that has engulfed the neighboring country.

Read more: Pakistan, Russia discuss political settlement efforts in Afghanistan

Although Pakistan has worked closely with the United States on the final phase of Afghanistan, it fears that the American withdrawal is far from “responsible and orderly” – raising the specter of a new one. wave of uncertainty in the region.

Officials told The Express Tribune during the background briefing that Pakistan is now seeking alternative options to prevent a civil war in Afghanistan.

The substantive interactions with relevant officials underscored that Pakistan has no hope that the United States will play a constructive role in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Officials say this is clear from President Joe Biden’s recent press conference, who made it clear that it is up to the Afghan people to decide their future.

According to Pakistan’s assessment, the main objective of the United States now is to ensure the withdrawal of its troops without any problem. “The search for peace or a political solution is no longer a priority for the United States,” said an official while citing the animosity.

Read also: Pakistan and China hold “in-depth discussion” on developments in Afghanistan

This situation has placed Pakistan in a difficult scenario as the civil war in Afghanistan will have serious consequences for the country.

Pakistan is now placing its hopes on other regional actors, including Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, such as China, Russia, Iran and the Central Asian states, for a political settlement.

China, from Pakistan’s point of view, has the potential to replace the role of the United States by offering incentives to all parties involved in Afghanistan to encourage them to a peace deal.

Russia and Iran, both of which now have contacts with the Afghan Taliban, can also play a major role in preventing unrest in Afghanistan. Pakistan believes that unlike the United States, it has convergence with Russia.

China and Iran on the question of Afghanistan.

“Pakistan, Russia, China and Iran will suffer the most if there are new security problems in Afghanistan,” the official said. “Therefore, it is natural that all of these countries have an inherent interest in seeking a political settlement,” he added.

China and Russia have both criticized the US withdrawal plan and publicly criticized the Biden administration for leaving Afghanistan in deep trouble. The potential security vacuum in Afghanistan could allow groups such as ISIS to pose direct threats to Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran.

As part of efforts to develop regional consensus, Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to meet with foreign ministers of Russia, China and Iran on the sidelines of an upcoming regional connectivity summit to be held by Uzbekistan.

