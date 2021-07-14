Trump stirs up January 6 conspiracy theories





WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump falsely describes the circumstances of Ashli ​​Babbitts’ death as he stirs conspiracy theories over the Capitol seat on January 6 and all the love is in the air this that day.

In comments last week, Trump hinted that a Democratic supporter shot Babbitt. It was actually a Capitol Police officer defending the House chamber from attackers like her. And Trump said Babbitt was actually shot in the head, she was shot in the shoulder and died from the injury.

The comments from the defeated presidents come as he and many of his supporters re-characterized the pro-Trump insurgency as a patriotic display of wit, faith and love, as he said on the Fox News Channel on Sunday.

As the video, photographs and bystanders show in detail, the attackers broke into the Capitol during hours of chaos, many of them looking for hidden lawmakers and Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence , who was there to certify the electoral victory of Joe Bidens. .

Trump had urged his supporters at an organized rally to fight like hell to deny Biden the presidency. Five people died in the ensuing attack or its aftermath, and dozens of law enforcement officers were injured.

A look at Trump’s recent remarks:

TRUMP: I’ll tell you they know who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt. They protect that person. I also heard that he was the security chief of a certain senior official, a Democrat. And we’ll see, because it’s going to come out. Its going to come out. on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures.

THE FACTS: No, the officer who shot and killed Babbitt was not the security chief of a Democratic official. He is a police lieutenant for the 2000-strong Capitol Police Force which protects buildings and grounds.

The force guards members of Congress regardless of their party. Democratic and Republican lawmakers do not employ their own security services on Capitol Hill. All depend on the non-partisan force as well as local police in some cases. Strengths linking the officer to a top Democrat is unfounded.

A few high-ranking members of Congress, such as the Speaker of the House, House Majority Leader, and Senate Majority Leader, enjoy an additional level of protection because their importance and power may place them more in danger. They are assigned a security service made up of a small rotating group of police officers from the Capitol and local officers depending on where they are.

The officer who shot Babbitt on Jan.6 was not a member of such a security element, according to law enforcement officials and the officer’s lawyer. He’s assigned to House Security. In any event, there is nothing Democratic or Republican about the details of senior member safety.

Babbitt was shot and killed by the officer as she tried to get through a door with a broken window as she and other members of the crowd pressured to enter the Hall of Presidents outside the room of the House. She was not armed.

Federal prosecutors cleared the officer of any wrongdoing after an investigation into the shooting and did not publicly name him. The Capitol police, worried for his safety, did not release his name either. The officer’s lawyer, Mark Schamel, said his client faced numerous credible death threats and other horrific threats and was forced to leave his home because of them.

The Associated Press is not appointing the officer due to concerns for his safety.

The fact that the officer was not in uniform at the time has fueled the conspiracy theories that Trump is promoting. High-ranking lawmakers’ security officers wear civilian clothes. But this is also sometimes the case for other members of the Capitol Police. It depends on their assignment.

TRUMP, demanding to know who the person who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt was, boom, right in the head… why isn’t this being investigated? speaking to reporters Wednesday in Bedminster, New Jersey.

TRUMP: Who is the person who shot… an innocent, wonderful, incredible woman, military woman, right in the head? Sunday in the Fox News interview.

THE FACTS: Babbitt was shot in the shoulder, not the head, and the circumstances of his death have been investigated.

Babbitt, 35, was part of the crowd that invaded the House as Capitol Hill police officers evacuated members of Congress from the chamber. The officers used furniture to try to barricade the glass doors separating the hallway from the loudspeaker hall in an attempt to repel the attackers, who continued to try to smash these doors, shattering the glass with flag poles, helmets and other objects.

Babbitt, wearing a star and striped backpack, was trying to get through one of the doors where the glass had been shattered, when the officer fired his service weapon, hitting it.

Federal prosecutors investigated the shooting for several months and announced in April that there would be no criminal charges. Prosecutors reviewed video of the shooting, as well as statements from the subject officer and other officers and witnesses. They examined the physical evidence from the scene and examined the results of the autopsy.

Officers are authorized to use lethal force if there is a serious risk of harm to themselves or to others. Authorities said they had found no grounds to charge the lieutenant.

Trump described his supporters that day in glowing terms. The crowd was incredible, he said on Sunday. And I mentioned the word love. Love love in the air, I’ve never seen nothing like it.

