British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes ‘leveling’ step beyond Covid-19, Europe News & Top Stories





LONDON (BLOOMBERG) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out his vision for improving living standards in Britain in a speech Thursday, July 15, as he seeks to look beyond the coronavirus pandemic and focus on its national agenda. Speaking in the West Midlands, Johnson will say his promise to ‘upgrade’ the country – a key slogan during his 2019 election victory – comes down to raising living standards, expanding opportunities and improving services public, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street. . “The upgrade is not a jam spread operation,” Johnson said in the opening comments, stressing that he did not want to simply transfer wealth from the richer areas to the poorer areas of the Great. -Brittany. “It’s not zero-sum, it’s a win-win.” Johnson’s attempt to bring public attention back to his upgrade plan comes as a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic develops in the UK on Wednesday with the most recorded new infections since January 15 and the hospitalizations and deaths on the rise. The British Prime Minister continues to drop final restrictions on coronaviruses on July 19, despite warnings from doctors. To date, Johnson’s upgrade pledge has been criticized for being too vague and ill-defined, potentially pitting Tory MPs who represent less wealthy constituencies – many of whom sit in the so-called “Red Wall” in the north. where Johnson had success in 2019 – against the Tories who represent the richest seats in the south. How the UK government pays for its plans is expected to be one of the biggest challenges in Johnson’s post as Prime Minister, given the damage to UK public finances caused by the coronavirus. Johnson is expected to say that previous governments have directed too much investment to London and the South East, causing house prices to rise excessively and transport congestion. He will say he wants to improve areas that have felt “left behind for decades,” Downing Street said in the statement.

