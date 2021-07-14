Tucker Carlson called Trump “the most repulsive person on the planet” in 1999





Tucker Carlson called Donald Trump “the most repulsive person on the planet” in 1999. Carlson admitted that Trump was more “interesting” than many others in politics. “As horrible as he is (or maybe because he’s so horrible), Trump is interesting,” he wrote. See more stories on the Insider business page.

But Carlson admitted that Trump, who was planning to run in 2000 as the Reform Party candidate, was more “interesting” than many in politics.

“That said, I still plan to write about him awhile. I don’t think I will be able to help him. Horrible as he is (or maybe because he’s so awful), Trump is interesting, or at least more so than most candidates, “he wrote, adding that Trump and the Reform Party had no political” ideology “and were” just a bunch of crazy people with a website and federal matching funds “.

The Washington Post resurfaced Carlson’s comments in an investigative article published Wednesday exploring his history of pushing the policy of white grievances and opposing efforts to promote diversity, inclusion and anti-racism.

Carlson, who later became a key Trump ally, could not have predicted in the ’90s that his career as a right-wing TV personality would flourish under a Trump presidency. His prime-time Fox News show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” debuted shortly after Trump was elected in 2016 and has become the nation’s most-watched cable news show.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment, but told Insider a 2016 Politico column Carlson wrote in which he called Trump “flawed” and did not approve of him for the GOP presidential nomination, while praising its populist policies.

