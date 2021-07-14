PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Several UP Varanasi Development Projects on July 15 | India News





New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared details of many projects he will inaugurate there and affirmed that his government’s vision is to build quality infrastructure in the holy city for generations to come. During the visit to his parliamentary constituency, Modi will inaugurate a wide range of development work worth over Rs 1,500 crore. He said these projects will further enhance the “ease of living” of the people of Kashi, the former name of Varanasi, and Poorvanchal. In recent years, the Center and the UP government have done considerable work in the health sector, he said, noting that as part of these efforts, a 100-bed MCH wing to the BHU hospital will be inaugurated. The project will make quality health care easily accessible to residents of Kashi and surrounding areas, he tweeted. “Our vision for Kashi is to build quality infrastructure for generations to come. With this in mind, we will lay the foundation stone for CIPET, Jal Jeevan mission rural projects and mango as well as an integrated vegetable packaging factory in Karkhiyaon, ”he said. He added: “I am delighted to inaugurate a Rudraksh convention center in Varanasi. Built with the help of Japan, this state-of-the-art center will make Varanasi an attractive conference destination, thereby attracting more tourists and businessmen to the city. The main projects that would be inaugurated in Varanasi include multi-level parking at Godaulia, ro-ro ships for tourism development and a three-lane air bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway, the prime minister said.

