PM calls on provinces to help rehabilitate merged areas – Pakistan





Posted on July 14, 2021 6:07 PM

PM asks provinces to help improve merged areas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the provinces to help rehabilitate the amalgamated tribal areas and ensure the prosperity of the local population.

He chaired a meeting on the reconstruction and development of former federally administered tribal areas with funds provided by the federal government.

The Prime Minister recognized the immense sacrifices made by the inhabitants of the merged areas for the country and declared that they had to be given all the basic amenities.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant Dr Waqar Masood, the Minister of Finance KP Taimur Saleem Jhagra, the Secretary of Finance and other senior officials.

The meeting was informed that the population of the merged areas was around 2.4 percent of the total population of the country, which stood at Rs 80 billion in the price of the National Finance Commission (NFC). However, the federal government was increasing payments at the rate of four percent of the population.

It was pointed out that at present, payments amounted to Rs 146 billion against Rs 84 billion before the merger.

The meeting was informed that Rs 130 billion had been allocated in the federal budget 2021-22 for the development of the areas merged with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/610664-PM-asks-provinces-to-contribute-to-uplift-of-merged-areas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos