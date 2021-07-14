Efforts Underway to Stop Varosha from Done, President Says (Update 4)

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Wednesday he expected the UN and the EU to react accordingly to any Turkish action regarding Varosha, as the National Council discussed the issue in a marathon meeting.

All efforts are aimed at preventing any fait accompli sought by Turkey through the presence or announcements of the Turkish president, Anastasiades said.

The president was speaking at a reception at the residence of the ambassadors of France on the occasion of July 14.

Anastasiades said that representations are being made and that I am waiting for the UN and the EU to react according to Turkey’s behavior.

Earlier, Disy’s leader Averof Neophytou said things were extremely difficult for Varosha after the National Council meeting called by Anastasiades.

Anastasiades said in a tweet that they had exchanged views in a constructive atmosphere on resuming the negotiating process, but mainly on responding to Turkish provocations.

According to government spokesman Marios Pelekanos, some decisions have been taken which will be implemented depending on developments.

Famagusta Mayor Simos Ioannides and Attorney General (AG) Giorgos Savvides were also present at the meeting which lasted nearly four hours.

The main advisory body has met amid appeals from refugees in Famagusta for advice on what to do in the event that Turkey invites Varosha residents to return to their properties under the Turkish Cypriot administration. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is due to visit the north on July 20 with a large entourage, is expected to make announcements on Varosha.

Neophytou said at the end of the meeting that the joint effort of all, the government and the parties, was necessary to prevent further accomplished facts which, on the one hand, will have very negative consequences for the fenced area of ​​Famagusta. and, on the other hand, will create insurmountable difficulties in finding a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem.

Things are extremely difficult, said Neophytou.

Ioannou echoed Neophytous’ comments.

We are at the most difficult turning point of the Cyprus question. It is very difficult for the talks to start, and we still have this problem of the fenced area of ​​Famagusta, he said after the meeting. The mayor said that if Erdogan announced that Greek Cypriot residents could return to the Turkish Cypriot administration, it would create confusion and division among the people of Famagusta.

Ioannou said the fenced area of ​​Varosha only accounts for 16% of the entire city of Famagusta. Our municipal boundaries are 38 square kilometers and that part is 6.4. But if this part is lost, all of Cyprus will be lost, everything relating to the territorial question and the settlement of the Cyprus problem will be lost.

The refugees in Varosha are torn over whether they should claim their properties through the Real Property Commission (IPC) set up by Turkey in the north as a domestic remedy, fearing they will lose them if they fail to do so.

The government had advised against such a move, saying it was a trap, while Ioannou said people said they would come back under the Turkish Cypriot administration to make sure they didn’t lose. their properties.

Asked about the area that would be affected by the possible call for Erdogan’s return, he said that according to his information it covered an area north of Ayios Nicolaos Church and east of Famagusta Second High School. . It is an area beyond Ermou Street with old houses and shops.

A total of 36 claims have been submitted to the IPC for this specific area, he said, but clarified that this does not mean that the claimants are asking for return, but are asking for compensation for the loss of use.

No one knows how many of them will return under the Turkish Cypriot administration, he said. He added that the same is true of the 344 who have asked the CPI for properties throughout the fenced area.

He said these were legal issues and the municipality would take a stand if and when Erdogan made such an appeal.

AG Savvides, according to Pelekanos, informed the National Council of the positions of the legal service on certain aspects. Savvides said on Tuesday that the government had received a series of legal opinions over the past six months from foreign experts on Varosha and that his office was supporting the president and the Foreign Ministry on the matter. He stressed, however, that the issue was primarily political with some legal implications.

It is assumed that Erdogan could announce that Varosha, which is currently a military zone, will be transformed into a civilian zone, which would pave the way for the installation of residents.

UNSG deputy spokesman Farhan Haq reiterated at the daily press conference on Tuesday that Varosha’s status remains unchanged.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers unacceptable any attempt to colonize part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants and calls for the transfer of this area to the UN administration. Resolution 789 (1992) also calls for, with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area currently under the control of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus to be extended to Varosha. The fenced area is currently under the control of the Turkish army.