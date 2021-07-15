China to launch carbon emissions trading market

China’s long-awaited national carbon exchange market, which is expected to be the largest in the world, will be launched very soon and will include more than 2,000 power companies in its initial phase, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. ‘Environment.

Together, these companies are responsible for around four billion tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions each year, said Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhao Yingmin.

The world’s leading producer of greenhouse gases, China accounts for 27% of global emissions. In 2019, its greenhouse gas emissions amounted to some 14.09 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to figures from the Rhodium group.

Zhao, who was speaking at a press briefing, said China’s long-awaited carbon trading scheme will be launched later this month, but that it will not not commit to a specific date when he pressed it.

“I think we can say that it will be officially launched very soon,” he said.

The media said the national carbon market could start trading as early as tomorrow, citing anonymous sources.

China’s emissions trading system, underway for a decade now, is seen as a key tool in helping the country reduce its carbon footprint and meet its emissions targets.

President Xi Jinping has pledged that China will peak in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The official launch has been delayed several times, in part due to concerns about the reliability of emissions data, but there have been seven regional pilot markets, starting as early as 2013.

China is targeting its electricity sector first, as it emits the highest amount of greenhouse gases among its various industries, and about 57% of the electricity produced in China last year came from combustion. coal.

“So by starting with this industry, we can both reduce pollution and carbon emissions,” Zhao said.

The domestic market will eventually include more industries, including steel and petrochemicals, but Chinese authorities have not committed to a firm timetable.

Asked about the price at which carbon would trade, Zhao said it was still premature to say so, but pointed out that in the seven pilot markets, carbon traded between 40 yuan ($ 8.40 Singaporeans) and 50 yuan per ton.

This ranks on the lower end of carbon pricing, unlike the European Union’s Emissions Trading System which will price carbon at US $ 49.78 (S $ 67.50) per ton, according to World Bank figures.

Analysts are watching the Chinese carbon market closely. It will cover more than 6% of global emissions and will be the world’s largest carbon market, according to the World Bank. These carbon markets work by encouraging polluters to reduce their emissions by allowing them to trade “permits” which give them the right to emit. Each year, polluters must surrender or surrender permits equivalent to the amount of emissions they produce.

Initially, these permits would be allocated free of charge and would be “indexed” to actual emissions, Zhao said. But there are fears that companies will inflate their emissions figures in order to obtain more permits.

To this, Zhao said companies are subject to multiple levels of checks by provincial and central governments to verify their data and figures.

Greenpeace’s senior climate policy adviser for East Asia, Li Shuo, said Beijing was moving in the right direction by putting a price on carbon with its emissions trading system.

But he also warned that the impact would be limited until the program is extended to other sectors. “In the short term, moving away from its infrastructure and its dependence on coal will be the most important step for China’s low-carbon transition,” he said.