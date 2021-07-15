Delhi confidential: friendly note | Confidential Delhi News, The Indian Express





The CPI (M) may be engaged in a bitter political battle with the BJP in Kerala, but Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appears to have struck a chord with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the nation’s capital. During the meeting with the Prime Minister to promote development projects in the state, Vijayan started his conversation with: Now that the elections are over, let’s think about development. To this, Modi said: Even when I am in politics, I have development in mind. During the 20-plus-minute meeting, the prime minister discussed the pandemic situation in various countries with Vijayan. The bonhomie was such that when the CM asked for permission to congratulate him with a Kerala stole despite the Covid restrictions, the PM said he had every right to do so as he returned to power with a warrant huge. New team BJP Yuva Morcha finally got new officials on Wednesday. This came more than a month after senior management called for an acceleration of the process to select new officials under Tejaswi Surya, who took over as BJP chairman Yuva Morcha in September last year. Seven new vice presidents, three general secretaries and seven secretaries were appointed in addition to a treasurer, an office manager, a social media manager and a media manager, among others. Although states that will go to the polls next year are represented in the new squad, there is no one from key states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. While West Bengal MP Raju Bista and MP Anup Kumar Saha have found place in Tejaswi’s team as secretary general and vice president respectively, Uttar Pradesh has two representatives Abhinav Prakash (vice president) and Vaibhav Singh (Secretary General). Rohit Chahal from Delhi is also Secretary General. Hit At a time when India’s bullet train project is riddled with excessive delays and the government is looking for ways to get things done quickly, the board of directors of the National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation has decided to double the rent allowance of its new general manager to more than Rs 3 lakh per month. The DM, he says, needs to organize frequent informal and formal meetings for many stakeholders; many of these interactions require a degree of confidentiality. The usual fee for MDs even large PSUs is around Rs 1.5 lakh per month. The former MD also remained within the limits of this right. But these things have to be finally approved by the Railway Commission which, seeing the proposal, learns that it has rejected it. Solar energy PRESIDENT Ram Nath Kovind’s parent home in Paraunkh village, about 70 km from Kanpur, is now solar powered. A renewable energy company, HomeScape, along with the government of Uttar Pradesh, helped install a 5 KW solar power plant on the rooftop of Milan Kendra, where the president was born. The factory was put into operation in the presence of Kovind’s older brother, Ramswaroop Bharti, and was inaugurated by the president himself.

