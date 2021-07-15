Anti-Trump Republicans raise money in their fists





By voting to impeach Donald Trump in January, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have turned their political futures upside down. Both could end up losing their seats to major pro-Trump opponents, but their stance against the former president has paid off in other ways. Cheney, who was purged of the leadership of GOPs House in May, raised a record $ 1.88 million from April through June. The Cheneys 2022 re-election war chest has now exploded, totaling nearly $ 3.5 million for the year, according to Politico. Kinzinger, a Chicago area representative who joined Cheney to become the face of anti-Trump Republicans, received a fundraising boon this year. He raised $ 1.1 million in the first quarter to spend on his re-election efforts, although he did not receive more than $ 350,000 in a quarter during his last re-election cycle.

For Cheney, winning the fundraiser is a promising development. Liz demonstrates the kind of effective, principled leadership Wyoming deserves from its representative, Cheney adviser Kevin Seifert said in a statement to Fox News. She will continue to fight the excesses of the Biden administrations and talk about how Republicans can offer a better way forward for the nation. It is encouraging to see so many people joining his efforts. Denver Riggleman, an anti-Trump Republican and former Rep who is friends with Cheney and Kinzinger, suggested to Politico that the pair’s fundraising gains could cause like-minded GOP members to resist the iron grip of Trump on the party. They’re very encouraged by what they’re seeing in fundraising and what they’re starting to hear on the pitch, said Riggleman. No one thinks of the cascading effects. The point is, there is a significant portion of Republicans who don’t support Donald Trump anyway, damn looking at Adam and Liz to sort of carry that Conservative banner nationwide.

But other Republicans are not convinced. Anyone who thinks there is a different path for top positions in a Republican primary other than the Trump platform is illusory, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler noted, questioning the idea that Cheney and Kinzinger could use their funds to sue. senior terms in the future. I haven’t spoken with Liz or Adam about their long term goals. However, perhaps looking at the battle they face in a primary, they think a higher position is an easier path. And as of now, Cheney and Kinzinger are clearly undesirable in MAGAland. Trump included the two on his list of losers who represent what’s really wrong with the Republican Party in a statement last month.

In a more personal condemnation, Trump said of Cheney, Heartwarming to read new polls on the great war culprit Liz Cheney of the great state of Wyoming. She’s so low that her only chance would be for a large number of people to come forward against her, which hopefully won’t happen. They never liked her very much, but I’m saying Shell will never run for Wyoming again. As for Cheneys’ Republican challengers, none of them have yet received the coveted endorsement of Trump. But hell is no shortage of options, as at least half a dozen Republicans are planning to run against her, including Wyoming State Senator Anthony Bouchard and State Representative. Chuck Gray, who has already raised $ 334,000 and $ 173,000, respectively.

The main threat hasn’t stopped Cheney from calling again those in his party who refused to accept Joe Bidens’ decisive victory or who are trying to whitewash the January 6 insurgency. I will absolutely stand up for the truth and reject partisanship wherever it comes from, Cheney, the only Republican on the select committee to investigate the attack, told CNN on Wednesday. And I think it’s been very clear from the start: my obligation is to the Constitution.

Intra-party rivals Cheney and Kinzingers also garnered donations. Representative Elise Stefanik, who took over as Cheneys’ manager when he was ousted, earned $ 1.5 million in donations in the second quarter of this year, according to Politico. After raising his fist in support of the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the United States Capitol, Senator Josh Hawley raised more than $ 3 million in the first quarter of 2021 (Hawley opposed Cheney in of the push to withdraw it, saying it was spiraling and out of step with Republican voters for opposing Trump.) and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right and QAnon-affiliated lawmaker who has personally helped lead the attack on Cheney, raised more than $ 3.2 million in the first three months of this year.

