Siouxsie Wiles: Boris Johnson’s dangerous experience puts everyone at risk

On Monday, despite the surge in the number of cases, all Covid-19 restrictions in England will be lifted. Siouxsie Wiles explains why for many, “Freedom Day” will be anything but.

Monday July 19. It is the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government announce that they will implement “step 4” of their plan to bring England back to “normal”. By normal, they mean the end of all legal, social and economic restrictions related to Covid-19. You know, like the pandemic isn’t raging yet. If everything goes as planned, come Monday, there will be no restrictions on the size of gatherings, people will be expected to work, and pubs, restaurants and nightclubs will operate as if SARS-CoV-2 does. was not disabling and fatal airborne virus.

Never mind that the previous stages of the plan, as well as the emergence of the delta variant, let the UK experience its third wave of Covid-19 infections. As of July 12, the number of new daily confirmed cases exceeded 32,000. This is up from 19,000 just two weeks ago. The government itself predicts that they could get up to 100,000 cases a day. This will be almost double what they had at the peak of their second wave in January.

The logic (if you can call it that) behind the return to normal on Monday, at least according to Boris Johnson, is that it is best to remove restrictions during the summer months when people spend more time in the summer months. outside, only in winter. With just over half of the population fully vaccinated, and most of the elderly and those with underlying health conditions most at risk of dying from Covid-19, Johnson is hopeful that by letting the virus spread. spread on unvaccinated young people, the UK will achieve herd immunity by winter. This means that millions of people are going to be infected. Lots of people will die. And many, many more will end up with chronic health problems and disabilities that will have personal and economic repercussions for decades to come. WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan described the plan as “a moral vacuum and epidemiological nonsense”.

Because the irony is that there is no guarantee that Boris’ bet will pay off. In fact, the UK is very unlikely to achieve collective immunity by winter by following this strategy. And we know very well why. Because uncontrolled transmission provides the ideal conditions for the virus to continue to mutate. The delta variant is now dominant in the UK. The reality is, we don’t know how much worse the Delta could be. But with 100,000 new cases a day, it probably won’t take us long to find out. The worst-case scenario is that the delta evolves to become even more infectious and to bypass any protection against vaccination or infection. These are very real possibilities. And they put everyone at risk.

Do you know what the UK could do instead? Continue to vaccinate people. Do everything in your power to limit human-to-human transmission of the virus. This means maintaining restrictions on indoor activities and the size of gatherings. This means making masks mandatory, especially indoors. This means focusing on ventilation to make workplaces, schools and public transport safer. This means using the test-trace-isolate strategy to isolate people when they’ve been exposed and pay them to stay there. Instead, the government has reduced the number of people their app notifies when they have been exposed to the virus.

Boris Johnson and his government embark on a dangerous and unethical experiment while saying it’s time for people to start taking personal responsibility for their health. From Monday, if people are infected, it will be their fault if they have not been careful or vigilant enough. This is a narrative that is extremely offensive given that it will have a disproportionate impact on those whose jobs and incomes put them at risk compared to those who have the privilege of being careful.

To be fair, the morally empty and epidemiologically stupid pandemic strategy is not limited to Boris Johnson and his government. The Netherlands recently lifted its restrictions and saw an 800% increase in cases in one week. But for me, what Boris Johnson does is personal. People call Monday July 19 Freedom Day. But it means the exact opposite for millions of people. And my mom is one of them. She received her two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, so in theory she should be able to return to “normal” on Monday. But she has some form of blood cancer, which means she’s unlikely to have developed a good immune response to the virus. Taking personal responsibility for her health means that she and my father must continue to isolate themselves, as they have for almost a year and a half. They are retired to be able to remain isolated. I think that’s the only reason I was able to function during this pandemic. Knowing they are safe. That they can have their groceries delivered. But I worry about how well they are going to stay mentally confined for so long, especially with no end in sight at the moment. And I try not to think about how long it might take before I see them again.