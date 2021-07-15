Ali Amin Gandapur calls Nawaz a thief and Bhutto a traitor





In a speech to Azad Kashmir, Kashmir’s Federal Minister of Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur called PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a traitor who tried to divide the country in the name of power.

He then lashed out at Maryam Nawaz and said his claims that she was a Kashmiri were false because she was Jatts’ daughter. He added that the two political parties have broken all corruption records that exist.

During his campaign, Gandapur pledged to give a big development package after receiving votes in the next election. He further pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan has improved Pakistan’s global image while others have only further indebted the country and have done nothing to improve the living conditions of the masses.

Addressing a public rally in Forward Kahuta, Murad Saeed said parties that have come to power several times in the past have failed to help the general population. Criticizing the PMLN, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a Kashmiri diplomat and has repeatedly highlighted this issue across the world, while the opposition has failed to do so.

Meanwhile, a shoe was thrown at Ali Amin Gandapur during a campaign rally in Bagh, Kashmir, but it missed and hit the person standing next to him. PTI employees grabbed the individual who did this.

Police arrested the youngster involved in the incident but Gandapur defended him saying he was not at fault because he must have been paid for the act. He asked the police to release the show thrower.

In response to Gandapurs’ insults, PPP Senate House Leader Sherry Rehman said PTI’s criticism of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who brought the Kashmir issue to the world, is cheap policy . Those who point the finger at the role of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in Kashmir should look at themselves.

Sherry Rehman said the propaganda to award the title to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed continues today after 50 years. Those who offer rupee crore bribes for a single vote have no knowledge of history or morality, she said.

She said those who were involved in rigging the Gilgit-Baltistan election have once again come out to steal the Kashmir elections. People’s hearts could not be won by slander and rudeness, she said, adding that the PTI minister had nothing to blame Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, so he chose to commit an assassination of character.

Sherry Rehman said the Bhutto family has been subjected to the worst character assassination in decades.

