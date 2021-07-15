Gasoline diesel price covid situation PM Modi meets with council ministers latest news





Image source: PTI / IMAGE FILE Fuel prices and Covid situation discussed at the Council of Ministers meeting chaired by the Prime Minister: Sources Highly controversial fuel prices and the current coronavirus situation in the country were among the most discussed issues during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on Wednesday, sources told India TV. Earlier today, the Prime Minister chaired the first face-to-face Union Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Modi had held the first meeting with his new team almost a day after the Union Cabinet reshuffle. At Wednesday’s key meeting, presentations were made on behalf of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs briefed the council on the bills that will be presented in the next session of parliament, as well as details of the likely issues on which discussions could be requested by the opposition. READ MORE: PM Modi chairs first in-person Union Cabinet meeting in over a year The Petroleum Ministry has shed light on the reasons for the rising prices of gasoline, diesel and LPG, as well as details of the central state’s revenue sharing, sources said. Next, the Ministry of Health informed the council of the current situation of Covid-19 in the country, including the vaccination status. He also shared information on measures taken to deal with the oxygen shortage. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised all members to prepare for the monsoon session of Parliament in order to firmly defend the government. He also asked everyone to be informed and to follow all the rules relating to Parliament and their ministries. “The top ministers will be responsible even if the defense ministry answers some questions in parliament,” sources said quoting Modi. He also asked all members to remain present during the period of service in Parliament. The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 19 and end on August 13. This will be the first session after the second wave of COVID-19, which was much worse than the first. On the other hand, the Congress Party has stepped up its offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Parliament as part of its multi-front attack. Members of the big old party met on Wednesday to brainstorm a strategy to counter the saffron party on various issues. According to sources, the Congress Party Parliamentary Strategy Committee meeting finalized a slew of issues to take in, including unemployment, border issues, inflation, farmer protests, homeland security, Rafael and “Covid mismanagement”. READ MORE: Congress prepares strategy for gherao BJP to parliament, plans to raise border and farmer issues Latest news from India

