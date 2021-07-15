Jackie Chan: I want to be a member of the Chinese Communist Party





Chan is said to have performed at a Chinese Communist Party propaganda show earlier this month.

Jackie Chan made clear his support for the Chinese Communist Party during a July 8 speech at a symposium hosted by the China Film Association (via Variety). Chan has long supported the Communist Party’s propaganda efforts, but generated news of the symposium after declaring that he wanted to be an official Party member. As Variety reported, the symposium was “hosted by the China Film Association last week to” explore and implement the spirit “of a keynote address by Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Abroad, they often say ‘proud to be Chinese.’ I am very lucky to be Chinese, but I am also very jealous that you are all Party members, ”Chan said at the event, video footage of which was shown by official broadcaster CCTV. “What the Party says, what it promises, it doesn’t need 100 years to accomplish – it will certainly accomplish in just a few decades. I want to be a Party member! Related Related Variety reports, “Earlier this month, Chan took part in a huge propaganda show organized by the Party at Beijing’s 91,000-seat National Bird’s Nest Stadium, best known abroad as the venue. of the opening ceremony of the 2008 Olympic Games. In the star-studded program released on July 1 [of the 1921 founding of the Chinese Communist Party] Via state-run CCTV television, Chan sang part of the “Yellow River Cantata,” a classic patriotic work composed during the Second Sino-Japanese War. “ Chan performed at the event while dressed as a soldier of the Eighth Route Army, a “military group under the command of the Communist Party during [the Second Sino-Japanese War] in the late 1930s and 1940s. Chan told the July 8 symposium that he admired the military group. “These soldiers faced machine guns while wearing straw sandals and using single-shot pistols, and confronted their advanced weapons with swords and spears,” Chan said. “I think our Communist Party’s Eighth Road Army is really amazing! Chan’s film career continued more recently with “Vanguard,” a 2020 action-adventure film that marked the actor’s sixth collaboration with director Stanley Tong, and “Wish Dragon,” the upcoming film. animation of 2021 which he produced and which is presented in a supporting role. “Wish Dragon” debuted on Netflix last month. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiewire.com/2021/07/jackie-chan-chinese-communist-party-member-1234651221/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos