Istanbul court issues ruling in Hrant Dink murder case

An Istanbul court has issued a detailed ruling in the case of murdered Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink who accuses supporters of Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating his assassination, English bianet reported Wednesday. In a massive 4,532-page decision, the 14th Istanbul Criminal Court attributed the murder to the “Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FET)” and former police chiefs Faruk Sar, Ramazan Akyrek and Ali Fuat Ylmazer in particular. Members of the so-called Gulen movement are accused of orchestrating the failed July 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Supporters of the US-based cleric were in the ranks of the Turkish police before falling out with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Akyrek and Ylmazer have been identified as acting together to engineer the murder plot and hinder any investigation. to promote “FETO interests”. “It was understood that instead of taking the necessary precautions and intervening in their positions, they made sure that the murder took place … and that the tapes and documents were destroyed …”, a declared the court. The report indicates that Ylmazer was in contact with Muharrem Demirkale, a former commander of the Stanbul Intelligence Gendarmerie, who asked his subordinates to follow Dink until the day of his assassination on January 19, 2007. He added that the Gulenists intended to defame the gendarmerie in connection with Dink’s murder. Dink was editor-in-chief of Agos, a bilingual Turkish and Armenian publication, when he was shot in broad daylight outside his office by an armed teenager identified as Ogn Samast. His death triggered a effusion of grief and support in Istanbul, but the ensuing investigation into the crime entered its fourteenth year. A previous ruling in March convicted 26 defendants charged with participating in Dink’s murder, and six were sentenced to life imprisonment. Following the announcement, Dink’s family said they did not believe the trials captured the full truth about his death.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ahvalnews.com/hrant-dink/istanbul-court-issues-ruling-hrant-dink-murder-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos