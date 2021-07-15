‘We will remember’: Trump allies meet him in special elections





Meadows and Paul’s allies insist they have no intention of undermining the ex-president by backing Edmonds and Hood and simply expressing support for the candidates, rather than opposing sustained hope by Trump.

But the turn of events underscores the conundrum Republicans face. As Trump picks his favorites in the primaries and seeks to shape the party ahead of a potential comeback offer in 2024, he’s forcing other Republicans to decide whether it’s worth crossing over by supporting rival candidates.

Organizations that back candidates against the president’s approval do so at their peril and, like Democrats, will fail, said former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, a prominent Carey supporter. But we will remember it.

Representatives for Trump and Paul declined to comment. Debbie Meadows, whose organization has supported Conservative candidates such as Reps Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) And Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Said in a statement: Our job at Right Women PAC is to find the most conservative. , pro-Trump women, even in fields with multiple pro-Trump candidates and that’s what we’ve been doing here. It is certainly not an “us versus them”. I fully support President Trump and always have.

Those in the orbit of former presidents were surprised to see Meadows and Paul break up for other candidates given their closeness to Trump. Trump praised Meadows in a June appearance in North Carolina, noting that in the 2016 presidential race she was a supporter of mine even before her husband was. Earlier this year, Trump approved Pauls’ 2022 re-election bid, saying his golf partner has done a fantastic job for our country and for the amazing people of Kentucky.

People familiar with the Debbie Meadows group say it operates independently of Mark Meadows, who has yet to show support for any candidate in the race. They also point out that his endorsement of Edmonds came on June 4, four days before Trump announced his support for Carey.

Meadows Right Women PAC, however, has continued to promote Edmonds since Trump made his decision, highlighting his support for him on social media platforms including Instagram and Telegram. Paul, meanwhile, announced his support for Hood in early July, several weeks after Trump left for Carey.

This is not the first time that Paul has broken with the ex-president: in the 2020 election, he spoke in favor of the Republican candidate for the Tennessee Senate, Manny Sethi, against the eventual winner supported by Trump , now a senator. Bill Hagerty. The Paul-aligned Protect Freedom PAC also made an unsuccessful effort last year to defeat Texas Rep. Kay Granger, who had Trump’s backing.

Some Trump aides have been particularly angry with Meadows, complaining that she is lining up against the former president despite her past receptivity to candidates she encouraged him to support. She recently helped set up her meeting with Washington state congresswoman Heidi St. John, although some prominent Trump supporters have started to look to another Republican running against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler: Army veteran Joe Kent. (Herrera Beutler is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the Jan.6 Capitol riot.) The St. John meeting caught the attention of some members of the inner circle past presidents.

Meadows also helped persuade Trump to back one of his personal friends, Lynda Bennett, in last year’s election to fill her husband’s vacant North Carolina congressional seat. Bennett suffered an unbalanced primary loss against now-Rep. Madison Cawthorn, infuriating Trump, who until then had often boasted of his perfect record in backing the main winning candidates in 2020. The former president has repeatedly blamed Mark Meadows for the loss, and he continued to voice his regret privately for not endorsing Cawthorn, who has established himself as a staunch ally.

For some, Debbie Meadows’ support for Edmonds is just the latest sticking point.

I am surprised that the wife of the former Trump chief of staff does not support the candidate endorsed by Trump, Mike Carey. Loyalty seems to be a very important trait in Trump’s orbit, said Brian Darling, former head of the Heritage Foundation, a prominent conservative organization.

Darling, a former aide to Paul, distinguished Paul’s support for Hood from Meadows’ support for Edmonds, noting that the Kentucky senator focused narrowly on supporting like-minded libertarian candidates.

Those close to Meadows, who has been a major force in her husband’s political rise, insist that by encouraging Trump to support certain candidates, she is not doing anything unusual. Trump is under pressure from a range of people who support Republican hopes, they point out.

Carey remains the big favorite in the Ohio primary, according to those watching the race. A June poll conducted by Careys campaign found him far ahead of the 10 other Republicans in the running. Carey has made Trump’s endorsement the centerpiece of his campaign, running ads highlighting the former president praising him as a wonderful man he has known for a long time at a recent rally in Ohio. Trump called the candidate on stage to speak at the event.

But the involvement of Meadows and Pauls could be a factor in the home stretch, according to those involved in the race. According to media tracking figures, Carey spent and earmarked only $ 171,000 on radio and television, less than many of his opponents. By comparison, Paul-aligned organization, Protect Freedom PAC, set aside $ 216,000 in advertising time to boost Hood.

Meadows-led group Right Women PAC has yet to invest in ads, although there is speculation it could. A state Republican noted that the super PAC recently received a contribution of over $ 1 million from Ohio-based donor Brenda Frecka, a substantial gift that could potentially be used to fund a last-minute barrage. pro-Edmonds. Frecka and her husband, the founder of film packaging company David Frecka, are among the biggest donors to a super PAC aligned with the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which Mark Meadows chaired during his time in Congress.

Neither Debbie Meadows nor David Frecka commented when asked if the contribution would be used to support Edmonds. Meadows also didn’t say what activities she planned for the final weeks of the contest.

Carey is also facing an avalanche of spending from former GOP Representative Steve Stivers, who left headquarters to take a supervisory role with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Stivers has so far spent nearly $ 300,000 in funds left over from his campaign account to support another candidate, State Representative Jeff LaRe.

The pro-Trump cavalry, however, could come to Carey’s rescue. The Make America Great Again action led by Lewandowski, the main pro-Trump super PAC, is considering parachuting to close the spending gap. It would represent the organization’s first investment in an election.

Whoever comes out on top in the Republican primary should win the general election, given that Trump comfortably won the conservative-leaning district in 2020.

Although Carey did not gain support from Meadows and Paul, he did gain support from other staunch allies of Trump, including New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and Citizens United, a group overseen by the former campaign adviser. from Trump, David Bossie. It also has the approval of a political action committee headed by Ryan Zinke, who served as Trump’s Home Secretary.

Carey swept aside the support Meadows and Paul gave to his rivals by pointing out his support for someone else.

I am proud, he said in a text message, to have the support of President Trump.

