Taliban terrorists continue to roam freely in Quetta, parts of Pakistan, lawmaker says





A Pakistani lawmaker on Wednesday criticized Imran Khan’s government for allowing Taliban terrorists to roam freely in different parts of Pakistan. Speaking to Twitter, National Assembly member Mohsin Dawar said the killers of Afghans and thousands of our fellow citizens were openly supported in Pakistan.

Dawar also tagged a video in which dozens of people are seen in Quetta cycling while holding flags in support of the Taliban. Such videos and images of support in Pakistan for the Taliban continued to surface on social media.

“Taliban terrorists continue to roam freely in different parts of Pakistan, including Quetta. Such shamelessness is not possible without the consent of the state. The killers of Afghans and thousands of people are openly supported. Assembly Mohsin Dawar tweeted. Earlier this week, Dawar said Pakistani President Arif Alvi and government officials openly admitted Islamabad’s role in Afghanistan and the export of terrorists to the war-torn country.

Speaking to the National Assembly of Pakistan on Monday, Independent MP Dawar said the Taliban are Pakistan’s favorites in Afghanistan. “The Taliban are exported from here to Afghanistan while the FM and the president justify Amrullah Saleh’s claims about Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan with their statements. The corpses of Taliban fighters are brought back to Pakistan for burial. The Taliban continue to be openly supported, ”Dawar tweeted, sharing an excerpt from his remarks in the National Assembly.

Since US and NATO forces announced their withdrawal in April, more than 1,000 Afghan defense forces have been killed and more than 3,000 civilians have died. Amid the growing Taliban offensive, Joe Biden’s administration is expected to leave Afghanistan until the end of August. Last week, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay told ANI that Ashraf Ghani’s government has repeatedly said that Shuras’ presence in Quetta and Peshawar and elsewhere in Pakistan is a big deal. concern for the Afghan government.

“Their families still live there. You may recall that the Taliban delegation was visiting for a consultation in Pakistan. So yes, they have the support infrastructure currently present in Pakistan.” The envoy further warned Pakistan that its support for the terrorist organization will later harm Islamabad. (ANI)

