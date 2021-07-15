India bans Mastercard from issuing new cards in data storage row





MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday banned Mastercard Inc from issuing new debit or credit cards to domestic customers for violating data storage rules, dealing a blow hard on American company in a key market. FILE PHOTO: A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this illustration photo on August 30, 2017. REUTERS / Thomas White / Illustration / File Photo In a notification, the RBI said Mastercard failed to comply with 2018 data storage rules that require foreign card networks to store Indian payment data only in India so that the regulator can have access to unhindered surveillance. Despite a considerable amount of time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity (Mastercard) was found to be non-compliant, the RBI said. Mastercard said it was disappointed with the RBI’s decision and had provided regular updates on its compliance with the rules since 2018. We will continue to work with them to provide any additional details needed to resolve their issues, he said in a statement Wednesday evening. The ban takes effect on July 22. The move comes less than three months after India’s central bank banned American Express and Diners Club International, owned by Discover Financial Services, from issuing new cards over similar violations. But unlike American Express, which is a relatively small player in India, companies such as Mastercard and Visa have partnered with many Indian banks that offer cards using the US business payment network. In 2019, Mastercard said it was bullish on India, announcing a $ 1 billion investment over the next five years, in addition to its previous $ 1 billion investment from 2014 to 2019. This leaves a big void in credit cards and may be a good opportunity for Visa… Banks will have to start renegotiating the deals and it will be a big blow for Mastercard, said Ashvin Parekh, an independent financial services consultant. The RBI’s decision will not impact Mastercard’s existing customers, and the company is expected to advise all card-issuing banks in India to comply with the order, the RBI added. The RBI directive in 2018 sparked an aggressive lobbying effort from US companies, who said the rules would increase their infrastructure costs and hit their global fraud detection platforms, but the central bank has not caved in. . The order comes as companies such as Mastercard and Visa also face increasing competition from the national payment network Rupay, promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2018, Mastercard told the U.S. government that New Delhi’s protectionist policies were hurting foreign payment companies, Reuters previously reported. Reporting by Euan Rocha, Aditya Kalra, Nupur Anand and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Mark Potter and Alex Richardson

