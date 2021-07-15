Politics
Has Boris Johnson forgotten what he once said about the IRA terrorists?
Boris Johnson’s approach to dealing with the historic lawsuits in Northern Ireland has achieved this unique political feat in the province: to unite the two sides against what is proposed.
Northern Ireland Minister BrandonLewis is expected to announce a statute of limitations ending prosecution in cases prior to the 1998 Belfast Accord. Reports suggest this will apply not only to members of the security forces but also to Republican and Loyalist paramilitaries.
This has always been a likely end point in the Northern Ireland process, indicative of the knee-jerk instinct of the British political class to wish the province and its problems would go away. Labor kicked off with their massive release of paramilitaries and issuing so-called comfort letters to IRA members telling them they were no longer wanted in hundreds of attacks and murders.
In 2001, a Conservative MP Noted that following the release of terrorist murderers from prison, it created the impression that they committed a unique type of crime that the law may treat differently. This MP is now Prime Minister and sees this sad situation nearing its natural conclusion.
While Labor’s approach to the past was based on the need to speed up Sinn Feins’ entry into the process, Johnson’s motivation here appears to be based on throwing red meat at a particular wing of his side. the reaction elements of the sympathetic press spoke of justice for our troops. But to focus solely on ending the so-called witch hunt on the military is folly when it denies those whose lives have been ruined by violence the opportunity to see justice.
According to government proposals, the families of the dozen or so people killed at the Enniskillen Cenotaph on Remembrance Day 1987 by the IRA, an attack so blatant in its venom on the UK, its armed forces and the values spoken of its leaders will have justice. refuse for them. Is it a price to pay to keep Conservative members happy?
This debate should not simply be viewed through an orange vs green prism; the families of those killed by the Parachute Regiment at Ballymurphy in 1971 were informed by an investigation in May that their relatives were innocent. Shouldn’t they have recourse to justice? A uniform should not provide an exemption. And many troops who have served in Northern Ireland with gallantry will no doubt feel uncomfortable being equated with the gunmen they sought to defeat.
Airey Neave and Ian Gow’s party both murdered by Republican terrorists deciding not to prosecute Provisional IRA murderers in the interest of political expediency shows Tories’ lack of seriousness about Ireland North. It is worth asking two simple questions here: what is the point of fighting terrorism and ultimately letting these people get away with it? What will this mean for how Britain responds to terrorism in the future?
If they pass these proposals, the government will condemn Northern Ireland and its people to years of guesswork and recriminations; it has been proven around the world that a state-sanctioned pact of oblivion fails to secure the finality of those who live in a society shaped by violence like Northern Ireland has been. Instead, the shadow of the past will continue to exacerbate divisions.
We are told time and again that the peace process has succeeded in bringing a semblance of normalcy to Northern Ireland. But many will wonder what kind of process removes and denies victims and their families access to basic principles of justice? Victims of unrest on both sides deserve better than this inadequate and flawed law.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
