Uzbekistan balances connectivity routes backed by India and the Pak





TACHKENT: India to advocate for a sustainable, secure, transparent and viable connectivity route between landlocked Central Asia and the Greater Indian Ocean Region (IOR) via Chabahar Port and the North-South International Transport Corridor (INSTC) at the mega meeting here as a key regional power of Uzbekistan supports a connectivity proposal to the IOR via Pakistan at the same time as the Indian initiatives.

The Uzbek-backed proposal for a connectivity link via Kabul and Peshawar to the port of Karachi will get a boost with the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the mega meeting. India, represented by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, is expected to advocate for the connection of Central Asia via the Chabahar route as well as INTSC in which India plays a key role. Uzbekistan, organizer of the mega connectivity meeting, in a diplomatic class balancing act, supports both India-led routes and through Pakistan, ET has learned.

In an effort to secure a wider international consensus, Uzbekistan, which in many ways sees it as the heart of Central Asia, invited delegations from the UN, SCO, Afghanistan, from Iran, India, China, Pakistan, Russia and other states to participate in the international conference Central Asia and South Asia regional connectivity: challenges and opportunities organized at the initiative of the president Mirziyoyev.

Uzbekistan has rail connectivity with northern Afghanistan and plans to connect it to the Iranian railway via Herat, which would facilitate smooth connectivity with the port of Chabahar. India-Iran-Uzbekistan also formed a trilateral for the use of the port of Chabahar. Afghanistan may soon join this initiative. Uzbekistan is also connected to the IOR via the routes of Turkmenistan and Iran. ET learned that India has suggested that Uzbekistan also join INSTC for wider connectivity in the Eurasian-IOR region.

The Uzbekistan-Kabul-Peshawar route to the port of Karachi may be slightly shorter than options via Iran, but it is fraught with geographical dangers as it would have to pass through mountainous regions. The Uzbek government moved the World Bank as well as the ADB for the nearly five billion dollar project. The Prime Minister of Pak is expected to use his state visit to Uzbekistan to present Islamabad’s grand vision for Afghanistan and Central Asia, although Islamabad lacks the financial resources to translate this vision into reality.

The connectivity meeting gained special significance amid the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan. For many centuries, Afghanistan has been an important link in regional trade, cultural, scientific and intellectual exchanges, acting as a bridge linking Central Asia and South Asia.

Besides the Iranian and Pakistani roads, the Ashgabat agreement also offers enormous potential. This is a multimodal transport agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, India, Pakistan and Oman for the creation of an international corridor of transport and transit facilitating the transport of goods between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf.

