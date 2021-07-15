Politics
All about Xi Jinping and the party: The Tribune India
The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) concluded its centenary celebrations with a big event and a speech by CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping on July 1. guidance for the future. In his speech, Xi Jinping mentioned the Belt and Road initiative and the “community of shared destiny” – his personal plans – hinting that he would remain in office beyond the party congress next year. .
The celebrations also confirmed that the CCP leadership is sensitive to the morale of the military. Contrary to what he had announced in March, a carefully controlled crowd witnessed a military parade and a parade of the latest generation J-20 “stealth” fighter jets and ZL-10 transport helicopters at the above Tiananmen Square. The feast was honored with a salvo of 100 cannon shots.
The entire CCP political bureau was present on the Tiananmen Gate tower. Public CCTV showed Xi Jinping reverently walking behind his gray-haired predecessor Hu Jintao. Former President Jiang Zemin was absent, possibly due to his age. Guests included many retired veteran executives, including Song Ping, 104, and former Premier Wen Jiabao.
Suggesting that Xi Jinping may be seeking support from the “elders” of the party at the next party congress, longtime chief of staff Jiang Zemin and former vice president Zeng Qinghong was in attendance. Of particular interest was the presence of Bo Xicheng, son of one of China’s “Eight Immortals,” Bo Yibo and brother of former incarcerated politburo member Bo Xilai. occupy the top three positions of China!
The CCP’s international liaison department asked political parties around the world to send congratulatory letters on the occasion. Among the Indian parties, only the CPI and CPI (M) responded positively.
Xi Jinping’s nearly hour-long speech was designed to exude confidence mixed with aggression and nationalism. It was calculated as much to realize the CCP’s monopoly of power in China as it was to rally nationalist sentiment against foreign anti-Chinese forces and mobilize the people towards the achievement of the second centennial goal under the leadership of the CCP. He avoided mentioning calamitous disasters like the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution, in which more than 80 million people lost their lives, were disabled or marked for life. Surprisingly, he also didn’t list the material benefits that people might expect in the decades to come.
Xi Jinping paid tribute to veteran Chinese Communist revolutionaries at the ritual, recognizing them by name. The rest of his speech focused on the party: how he inaugurated “socialism with Chinese characteristics”, “profoundly changed the course of Chinese history in modern times”, modernized China and its character indispensable for China. Xi Jinping said “we must maintain the strong leadership of the party.” China’s success depends on the party. Without the Chinese Communist Party, there will be no new China and no national renewal ”. The party has been mentioned 133 times.
He also conveyed a message to foreign powers, whose words bore Xi Jinping’s imprimatur. Emphasizing that China was no longer “a semi-colonial, semi-feudal society” and had ended “all the unequal treaties imposed on our country by foreign powers and all the privileges enjoyed by the imperialist powers in China”, Xi Jinping insisted that “any attempt to divide the Chinese people’s party or to pit the people against the party is doomed to failure.”
Referring to the growing pressure from the United States on China, he said that “the Chinese people will not allow any outside force to intimidate, oppress or enslave us; anyone who is mistaken will suffer a crushing and bloody head-on collision with the Great Steel Wall (PLA) made of the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese ”. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua later released a toned-down version saying that “anyone attempting to do so would find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 million people.”
Xi Jinping subtly gave himself the credit for his accomplishments. He declared “a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China” as China marches into its second centenary. The goal of reducing absolute poverty by 2021 was Xi Jinping’s flagship program. Xi Jinping also said that “in this new era, we have maintained and strengthened the general leadership of the party”, overcoming many “major risks and challenges”. Xi Jinping attributed these achievements to the 18th party congress. He reinforced this by calling for maintaining the central position of the secretary general within the party’s central committee and in the party as a whole.
Xi Jinping’s uncompromising words about Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan are revealing. He promised Hong Kong and Macao the rule of law, but tempered by greater autonomy. Regarding Taiwan, he specifically mentioned the 1992 consensus and reiterated the commitment of China and the party to “full reunification” of China.
Xi Jinping affirming full reunification indicates that he will remain adamant on questions of sovereignty. It is relevant to those with whom China has unresolved territorial or maritime disputes. While the celebrations enabled the CCP to effectively project its contribution to China’s “rise” and its future relevance, the repeated references in Xi Jinping’s speech to foreign intimidation, efforts to separate the party from the people and call for the support of the people, reveal the concerns of the party leadership. He skillfully shaped his speech to take credit for China’s achievements and assert that the party would guide China to “the goals of the second century.”
