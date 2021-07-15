Pakistan-Uzbekistan: for a better future





The geopolitical and geoeconomic dynamics of the regions of Central and South Asia are changing rapidly. Amid these changes, two initiatives stand out for their potential to bring stability and predictability to the rapidly changing regional dynamics, the initiative of the Uzbek presidents to hold the Connectivity Conference in Central and South Asia, and the vision Pakistani prime ministers to proactively engage with Central Asia at high levels.

Both initiatives aim to orient regional geopolitical and geoeconomic dynamics towards a peaceful, prosperous and progressive futuristic perspective. Both initiatives are expected to produce far-reaching bilateral and regional results.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are poised to play a major role in the future political and economic disposition of the region. Both countries are fortunate to be led by leaders who have the vision, the will and the determination to work together to steer their countries and the region towards a better future.

At the special invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Uzbekistan for his first official bilateral visit today (July 15). He will also address the plenary session of the International Conference on Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Opportunities and challenges tomorrow July 16.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy unique historical relations. The ancient Buddhist sites of Kara Tepa and Fez Tepa in Termez (Uzbekistan) reveal untold stories of the journeys of the monks from the Julian monastery to Taxila (Pakistan) and other Buddhist sites from Swat (Pakistan) to Termez and beyond, disseminating their message from South to Central Asia. Pearls of wisdom emanating from Samarkand and Bukhara in the 10th and 11th centuries illuminated the hearts and minds of the inhabitants of what is now Pakistan.

The two lands have been historically linked to experiences of religious exchanges and spiritual emancipation, united in a single political entity under the Abbasids and then the great Amir Taimur. The Timurid Empire extended south to include almost all of the land that is now Pakistan. These interconnected lands, however, have fallen victim to geopolitical divisions, man-made barriers, great games, iron curtains, and the new great game over the past two centuries. Their disconnection is in fact an aberration in their long history of interconnection.

Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize independence from Uzbekistan in 1991. PIA was one of the pioneers in opening the skies of an independent Uzbekistan and connecting it to the outside world. Leaders on both sides have made thoughtful strategic choices to reach out to each other. However, regional developments have prevented us from forging an optimal relationship. We even started to see each other from third prisms, which further delayed our natural confluence.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are linked by history, geography, religion and culture. Our interpretation of history, our heroes, our aspirations for the future and our prospects for the region are the same. Imam Bukhari and Imam Naqshbandi have many followers in Pakistan.

The two countries share common aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity for their peoples. Under President Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan is undergoing a huge economic transformation. Likewise, under Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan shifted its focus from geopolitics to geoeconomics. Several initiatives are underway to transform Pakistan into a regional hub for trade and connectivity. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is slowly progressing towards realization. New seaports, airports, rail and road infrastructure; special economic zones; industrial areas; power generation initiatives; and many other infrastructure and socio-economic development projects are rapidly transforming Pakistan’s outlook and profile. With these transformations, Pakistan is well on its way to realizing its true economic potential and becoming a regional trade and trade hub.

As part of the Vision Central Asia policy, Pakistan aims for a strengthened, tangible, effective, results-oriented and long-term sustainable engagement with the countries of Central Asia by forging strategic partnerships. The policy is based on five pillars: policy; trade and investment; energy and connectivity; security & defense; and people-to-people exchanges.

There are enormous complementarities in the economic interests of Pakistan and the Central Asian states. Connectivity is our greatest asset. Geography makes Pakistan the shortest, most economical, efficient and easiest land connectivity route between Central Asia and the Arabian Sea, especially for Uzbekistan. Pakistan stands ready to help facilitate Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries’ trade with the world using its seaports. Likewise, Uzbekistan stands ready to facilitate Pakistani exports to Central Asia and beyond by providing warehousing facilities at logistically strategic locations. The two countries will soon sign a transit trade agreement in this regard, a win-win deal for both sides. Likewise, sectors such as textiles, cotton, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, education and tourism offer countless complementarities and business opportunities. With a refocus on the geo-economy, it is time for the two countries to come closer and strengthen their bilateral relations in all fields.

When, on March 8, I received in Islamabad the Uzbek Foreign Minister who was here as the Uzbek President’s special envoy, bringing a personal invitation to the Pakistani Prime Minister for the regional conference on connectivity, I could foresee how regional developments in the coming months would increase the importance of this initiative. The Prime Minister welcomed the initiative and accepted the invitation. The conference builds on the Termez-Mazar e Sharif Kabul Peshawar railway project agreed previously. At their virtual summit in April this year, the two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to work together.

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will bring a message of friendship, hope and determination for the people of the two countries to reconnect and work together for a better common future. Historically, the two regions have always flourished when connected. The prime ministers’ visit will also catalyze business interactions between top entrepreneurs from both sides at the Pakistan-Uzbek Business Forum.

At the Connectivity Conference on July 16, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s message to all of Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors will be to work together for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. It will also have a direct impact on the development and reconstruction of Afghanistan.

Being the immediate neighbors of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have more at stake than any extra-regional actor in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. Our future is linked to a stable Afghanistan without which the dream of Central Asia-South Asia connectivity cannot be realized. At the same time, we also need to be clear about the role of spoilers who take advantage of the continuing instability in Afghanistan. Likewise, the benefits of regional connectivity will not be optimally achieved until we resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute in South Asia which must be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the relevant resolutions of Kashmir. the UN.

I foresee strategic and geo-economic interests, regional developments, geography and common aspirations for development and prosperity, reconnecting the two lands for a better common future. Both leaders have the vision, the political will and the determination to make it happen. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit will lead, InshaAllah, to promising initiatives for a better future in Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations.

The writer has been Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan since September 2020.

