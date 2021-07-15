bne IntelliNews – Erdogans calls for unfulfilled rate cuts as Turkish central bank sticks to 19% benchmark





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s previous calls for rate cuts by August were not met, with the country’s central bank announcing on July 14 that it was keeping its benchmark rate at 19% due to the risks involved. inflation outlook. Unless Erdogan makes another shock intervention in his country’s monetary affairs in his quest for cheaper money to fuel growth, he has sacked three central bank governors in three years. But there are signs that Turkish officials are preparing to signal a rapid rebound in the economy from the depths of the coronavirus crisis period, which, as Capital Economics noted, could explain why the desire to Erdogan’s decision to cut rates has recently cooled off. Explaining why it was maintaining the key rate, the central bank policy committee said: “The possible volatility of inflation over the summer due to the reopening and high levels of inflation expectations continues to rise. pose risks to price behavior and the outlook for inflation. “ Official inflation was higher than expected in June, reaching a two-year high of 17.5%. Recent increases in household energy indicate that it is likely on track to rise nearly 19% in July and remain high for the next few months. This could pose a problem for central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who has kept the main interest rate at 19% in the four political meetings that have taken place since his appointment in March following the sacking of his more hawkish predecessor. Kavcioglu previously suggested that interest rates would be kept above inflation. Markets may soon be pushing for a rate hike, rather than the cut desired by the Erdogan administration. Jason Tuvey of Capital Economics concluded: We think it is unlikely that an easing cycle will begin before the end of the year, when inflation drops sharply as the effects of previous lira declines begin to wane. dissipate. Our forecast is that the one-week repo rate will end this year at 17.00% and be reduced to 12.00% by the end of 2022. Estimates of rate cuts are narrow A Reuters poll showed analysts expected rate cuts to begin in the fourth quarter, when price hikes are expected to ease a bit. But estimates of the size of the cuts have narrowed in recent months as price pressures remained. “We are still waiting for the first 50 point drop in October, but strong economic activity and price pressures could potentially lead to a later and slower easing cycle,” JP Morgan analysts said. in a note. The weak Turkish lira, down 14% this year after hitting a historic low of 8.80 per dollar in early June, pushes inflation up via strong imports from Turkey, while a reopening of the coronavirus lockdown in the past two months has restored demand. We are fairly cautious about Turkey’s macroeconomic imbalances and uncertain political outlook for the central bank, but that doesn’t mean we don’t expect a dynamic rebound in activity in the near term, Tatha wrote. Ghose, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank. a note. However, Ghose predicted that growth would suffer a severe slowdown in 2022 as Turkey’s unconventional monetary policy experience unwinds. Credit Suisse said in a note last week that stricter policy was needed to curb soaring inflation. In the stock market, Turkish stocks posted a gain of 1% following reports that the Erdogan government extended regulation to asset management companies, allowing more flexibility in debt transfers.

