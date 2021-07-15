Michigan GOP director resigns after being fired for criticizing Trump





LANSING, MI A senior Michigan Republican Party official who faced censorship and impeachment calls after blaming Donald Trump for losing the 2020 election has resigned.

Jason Roe announced his resignation as executive director of the state’s Republican Party on Wednesday.

I have resigned as Executive Director and the reasons will remain between me and (GOP Chairman Ron) Weiser. We have built an amazing team and I know they will be very successful in 2022. I look forward to helping in any way I can, Roe said.

Roe, who has come under pressure from grassroots activists for his criticism of Trump, did not go into details of his departure.

More than 550 Tory activists have backed a censorship and impeachment effort on Roe for comments that former President Donald Trump blew up his 2020 election defeat.

In a May 17 interview with MIRS News, Roe said he stuck with previous remarks that Trump blew up the 2020 election. Roe said the unification of the Republican Party was one of the most major challenges of the 2022 election season.

Eight months after Michigan certified its election results, the GOP is grappling with internal disagreements over whether to back Trump’s false claim that state election votes have been stolen. Trump himself told his supporters to get rid of Republicans who were disloyal to him after the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol.

Debra Ell, a prominent popular organizer who collected signatures to censor Roe, told MLive on Wednesday that she believed Roe had been fired.

He had no choice, Ell said. This is the start of the RINO hunt.

It was so arrogant to blame the loss of the 2020 election on our Republican president and not on the Democrats and said there had been no fraud. So he calls our president … He doesn’t represent us as the first American Republican in Michigan and yes ROE MUST GO! Ell said in a Facebook post.

Weiser declined to comment on speculation that Roe was fired in an interview with MLive on Wednesday, but insisted his departure was Roes’ own decision.

He had other opportunities and it was his decision, Weiser said.

Note: This story has been updated to include additional commentary

