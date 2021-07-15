Hands off Chick-fil-A and other comments





From left: Leave Chick-fil-A Assembly Democrats are wrong to suggest that Chick-fil-A is essentially canceled, at least from public ownership in New York City, for his political opinions and contributions, Albanys Times-Union editors explain, and not just because the company primarily stopped giving to groups opposed to rights based on sexual orientation almost a decade ago. Most importantly, Chick-fil-A has the First Amendment right to voice their opinions and donate to organizations without government sanction. And choosing or excluding state suppliers on the basis of political opinions and contributions sets a dangerous precedent. What if the future governors decided to ban restaurants that give to their political opponents? And those who oppose Chick-fil-A have a choice: they can eat elsewhere. Conservative: slander natural law Natural law is the theory that all human beings, regardless of their race or any other characteristic, have inherent rights, which can be discovered and enforced by reason, writes The Federalists John Daniel Davidson So it’s utterly depressing that Yale University philosopher Jason Stanley recently called him a dog whistle of white and Christian nationalism. In fact, natural law, developed by Aristotle and later Saints Augustine and Thomas Aquinas, is an antidote to racism and its various ideological offspring like white nationalism, not a cause of it. As Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas once said, those who deny natural law cannot get me out of slavery. Tax taking: private equity firms pay their share Last month, ProPublica accused some executives of never selling their investment shares and not paying taxes on them at the moment, which is not typical in the private equity industry. US investment advice notes Steve Klinsky to RealClearPolitics. For private equity firms, the model is: buy, build, sell, and pay taxes. These businesses buy or create businesses, improve them and then sell them back within 10 years, generating federal tax revenue. PE transactions ring the federal cash register, and nowadays it rings a lot: taxable income could rise to around $ 250 billion in the past six months alone. And the companies they own employ 11.7 million people. It is therefore not a form of tax evasion, but the creation of business value and the creation of first-rate tax revenue. Foreign Office: Xis threat If anyone had any lingering doubts about the cruelty of the Chinese Communist Party, the speech President Xi Jinping made two weeks ago to mark the centenary of the party’s founding should have lifted them, says Nigel Farage to Newsweek. At no time did he mention the misery and mass murders inflicted by Maos’ Cultural Revolution. Instead, as a tribute to his Communist dictator hero, he wore Mao style clothing. Xi said anyone who dared to challenge China would have a bloody head against the Great Steel Wall, an aggressive threat one would associate with a criminal gang. He is determined to pursue complete economic and military supremacy over the West, whatever the cost. Yet even as it further suppresses human rights on the mainland and in Hong Kong, the West is saying little and doing nothing. From the right: a progressive lie about crime To avoid blame for the wave of crime hitting American cities, leftists began to describe the problem as a problem of gun violence, notes Aron Ravin to National Review. Even though the data shows police murders to be both rare and unrelated to racial prejudice, the radical anti-police ideas of Democrats have moved from the fringes to the heart of progressive politics, crowding out common sense. But with growing public opposition to these policies, Democrats are now touting gun control, one of their primary political goals, as a solution to the rise in crime that their own policies have helped create. In reality, federal gun control measures would do nothing to solve the current problem. Many Americans are already seeing the progressive gun and crime narrative for the masquerade that it is, but let’s let the hope become clearer soon. Compiled by the Editorial Board of The Post

