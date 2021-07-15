Prime Minister Johnson to set plan to ‘upgrade’ Britain





LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday will pledge to level Britain’s forgotten areas without damaging areas that are already thriving when he sets plans for the flagship policy that helped him win the election . British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly Question Time debate in Parliament in London, Britain on July 14, 2021, in this screenshot from a video. Reuters TV via REUTERS Johnson, who won a nationwide vote in 2019 thanks in large part to voters in struggling areas of England, will lay out his vision which he hopes will also relieve pressure on other densely populated areas of the country. The UK economy is dominated by London and the South East, and a 2020 report for the government found that the differences in economic productivity between the capital and other parts of the UK were as wide as in 1901. Many governments have promised, and have failed, to bring more jobs and prosperity to areas around the former industrial towns of northern England, and Johnson has pledged to stabilize in part through higher spending in infrastructure. We don’t want to behead the big poppies, he will say in a speech in the West Midlands in central England, according to excerpts released by his office. We do not believe that you can enrich the poor regions of the country by impoverishing the rich regions. Johnson will argue that previous governments have directed investments to areas where house prices were already high and transportation already congested. He hopes that by investing in low growth areas, people won’t have to travel to get better jobs. We will have made progress in Leveling Up when we start raising the standard of living, multiplying opportunities, improving our public services and restoring people’s sense of pride in their community, he will say. Struck by a pandemic in early 2020, Johnson has so far given few concrete examples of how he hopes to transform the fortunes of the country’s poorest cities, but the government is looking to invest in the green economy and attract foreign investments. It has received a boost in recent weeks with the announcement that Nissan and Stellantis both plan to invest more in Britain, to build a battery factory and electric vans respectively in the North East and North. west of the country. Even with this, Britain still lags behind other major European countries in the race to produce batteries for the new, cleaner vehicles of the future. Coventry Airport in the West Midlands is also in the running to become the site of a gigafactory. Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Marguerita Choy

