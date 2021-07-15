Message from Selvi to Gibran: Calm your heart, mind, everything will be fine





Merdeka.com – Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka has been exposed to Covid-19 and has been in isolation since last Monday (12/7). Moral support was given by his wife Selvi Ananda to President Joko Widodo’s eldest son (Jokowi) this. This can be seen on the Instagram account @selvi_gibran. Putri Solo 2009 uploaded a photo with Gibran in hopes that all will be well. “Calm your heart, calm your mind, God willing, everything will be fine. Good luck,” Selvi wrote, which was uploaded to her Instagram account on Wednesday (1/14) evening. In addition to these remarks, during the yesterday’s upload, Jan Ethes mother Sri Narendra and La Lembah Manah also reminded internet users not to be careless and careless in maintaining health. “Don’t be careless and ignore it. Let’s take care of our health and those around us. May we always be healthy,” he said. Gibran was previously reported to be positive for Corona according to the results of the RSBK PCR test last Monday. Before being tested positive, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo had participated in vaccination activities in several places. “So far I have been swabbing antigens regularly. Coincidentally, yesterday was negative. I didn’t believe it, so I ordered my friends from RSBK (Bung Karno Hospital) to do PCR. Then the results were positive, ”Gibran said. Gibran admitted that over the past few days he has visited places prone to transmission of Covid-19 on many occasions. Like hospitals, vaccination sites and more. However, he doesn’t know where he got it from. He was also grateful that none of his relatives had been infected. “I am in good health, I have no symptoms. The children, the wife, the helper, the driver are all negative,” he said. [gil]

