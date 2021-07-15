Kundi asks Gandapur, Prime Minister about Kashmir politics and KP performance





ISLAMABAD: The Central Secretary for Information of the Pakistan People’s Party, Faisal Karim Kundi, said PPP President Bilawal Bhuttos’ visit to the United States was deplored by the whole government.

Executives claim Bilawal Bhutto took his CV with him, but did Imran Khan also take his CV when he visited America, he asked at a press conference here on Wednesday. Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP has always come to power by public mandate, the last time it came to power terrorism was on the rise in the country and only because of the sacrifices of the PPP and security forces that there is peace in Swat today, he said.

Harshly cracking down on Kashmir’s Federal Minister of Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur for using insulting language against the PPP leadership, Kundi warned the minister to abstain, otherwise the PPP workers would react in the same way. The father of the selected Prime Minister Imran Khan was fired for corruption, he recalled. If Gandapur has the courage, he must inform the nation of his father’s role in the Attock plot case, Kundi said. Needless to say, Ali Amin Gandapur was charged with the murder of the provincial minister of his own party, he claimed and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who continues to refer to the building of the state of Medina , must first do justice to the family of Israr Gandapur. Defying Gandapur, Kundi claimed that the minister knew nothing about the Kashmir issue. Everyone is aware of Ali Amin Gandapur’s affairs, he said.

Kundi, the former vice president of the National Assembly who also challenged Ali Amin Gandapur of NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan-1, said the prime minister had forgotten all ethics and morals in his hatred of Bhuttos. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed to become Kashmir’s Ambassador, but instead became an attorney for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav.

He said there was no precedent for disrespecting the Election Commission in Pakistan and Kashmir by the current government. He said government spokesmen said the PPP only had eight candidates in Kashmir, which is nothing more than a blatant lie. We have 43 candidates at the polls in Kashmir, he said.

The PPP news secretary said his party will run for office in Kashmir with vigor and expressed confidence that the next Kashmiri prime minister will be a Jiyala.

Kundi said the PTI destroyed Khyber Pukhtukhwa during his eight-year rule.

Hospitals in the province are witnessing the policy of PTI, he asked and added that the state of Abbottabad hospital, following the recent rains, must be a revelation for all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/864469-kundi-questions-gandapur-pm-on-kashmir-policy-kp-s-performance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos