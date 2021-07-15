Jokowi calls for accelerated vaccination for students





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged that the vaccination program for middle school (SMP) and high school (SMA) students be accelerated. This is done to immediately create community immunity and prevent the COVID-19 pandemic. “We want to encourage the acceleration of all these vaccinations so that community immunity can be obtained and we can prevent COVID-19,” he said, quoted on the Setkab page, Thursday (15/7 / 2021). He said this during a dialogue and review of vaccination programs for students and home vaccinations via video conference on Wednesday (7/14). Jokowi also appreciated the vaccination activities carried out for 15,000 middle school and 15,000 high school students in 14 provinces, including DKI Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Papua, Yogyakarta Special Region, South Sulawesi, North Sulawesi, Sumatra, West, Riau, Riau Islands, East Kalimantan and Bali. “I express my gratitude and highest appreciation for the immunization implementation this morning for all of my children, both in middle and high school,” he said. During the video conference, he recalled that all students, teachers and school employees must participate in immunization activities to avoid COVID-19 and the community immunity that the government hopes to be able to achieve soon. “I just want to make it clear that after all the children have been vaccinated, please check so that the teachers, the school officials do not miss their vaccinations,” he explained. The Head of State also recalled that students can still apply health protocols if teaching and learning activities in schools can be carried out face-to-face. “But be careful if you are allowed to go to school face-to-face, learn face-to-face, always wear a mask, yes. Then keep your distance from friends, don’t hurry. We have to start disciplining everything about my children. because this pandemic is not yet over, “he said. Meanwhile, the head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) Budi Gunawan said in his report that the BIN is paying special attention to the student vaccination program. His party also directly supervised the implementation of the vaccination of the students of the SMP Negeri 103 Jakarta with the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. “The State Intelligence Agency pays special attention to vaccination against Covid-19, in particular for children aged 12 to 18, in particular lower and upper secondary students who are the next generation and become the backbone of the nation and state of the Republic of Indonesia in the future, ”he explained. (act)

