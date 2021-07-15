Boris Johnson says UK to ban racists online from football matches





Boris Johnson has said the UK will ban racist online abusers from attending football matches, after black players were targeted following England’s loss to England. Italy in the final of the European Championship. I totally condemn and abhor the racist protests we saw on Sunday night, the British Prime Minister said in the House of Commons on Wednesday as he announced the plan to strengthen the football ban regime. If you are guilty of racist online football abuse, you will not go to the game. No ifs, no buts, no exemptions and no excuses. Online attackers would face bans of up to 10 years under the plans, and the change will take effect as soon as possible, 10 Downing Street said in a statement. Johnson also reiterated that social media companies face heavy fines under the government’s planned legislation if they do not crack down on online abuse. He said he warned executives of Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram during a meeting on Tuesday. I have made it clear to them that we will be legislating to address this issue in the online mischief bill, and unless they remove hate and racism from their platforms, they will face fines of up to to 10% of their global income, he said. We all know they have the technology to do it. Johnson tries to defuse a high-profile row after Tyrone Mings, a black player for England’s football team, accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of stoking the fire when she called the policy of the team to kneel down to protest racism at the start of the matches political gesture. The prime minister himself sparked a backlash ahead of the tournament when he did not order fans to boo the players’ stance, although his spokesperson later urged supporters to cheer and not boo. The government tried to fuel a crop war, and they realized they were on the wrong side, and now they hope no one has noticed, opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday. in the House of Commons. Johnson has denied the accusation, insisting that his government supports England players. I don’t want to engage in a political culture war of any kind, I want to continue serving the people of this country, he said.

